Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) on Thursday reported increased sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of last year, thanks to robust orders, larger manufacturing capacity, improved production efficiency and better financial controls.
The supplier of global brand sports shoes and functional outdoor shoes said that net profit for the quarter hit a record high of NT$388.31 million (US$14.02 million), up 107.8 percent from NT$186.88 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share were NT$2.09, up from NT$1.01 a year earlier, it said.
Photo: Liao Shu-ling, Taipei Times
Sales for the quarter were NT$4.498 billion, up 51 percent from a year earlier, while gross margin for the three months was 19.1 percent compared with 20.2 percent the previous year, the company said.
“Although gross margin in the fourth quarter was lower than a year before, it rose by 1.3 percentage points from 17.8 percent in the third quarter, and much higher than the 14.4 percent in the second quarter, when the company’s operations were deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fulgent Sun said in a statement.
Better expense controls led to an operating margin increase of 1.8 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the highest of last year, it said.
Fulgent’s headquarters are in Yunlin County’s Douliou City (斗六), with seven production bases overseas — three in China, three in Vietnam and one in Cambodia.
Last year, operations in Vietnam accounted for 50 percent of output, with China reporting 31.1 percent and Cambodia 18.9 percent.
As with many of its peers, the company was forced to stop production at its overseas operations last year due to COVID-19 outbreaks, first in Cambodia in May, and then in Vietnam from June to July.
“The impact of the pandemic on manufacturing last year was far greater than in 2020,” Fulgent said.
However, with flexible responses and accelerated expansion of production capacity, the company reported record revenue of NT$15.54 billion for last year, increasing 37 percent from NT$11.35 billion in 2020.
Net profit for the year was NT$1.18 billion, the second-highest in the company’s history and up 32.3 percent from NT$897.58 million in 2020, it said, adding that earnings per share were NT$6.39, compared with NT$5.06 a year earlier.
Gross margin and operating margin for the year fell to 18 percent and 9.5 percent respectively, from 21 percent and 11.2 percent a year earlier due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates.
Fulgent said that it has 50 brand clients, with 10 brands accounting for about 80 percent of its revenue last year.
The company said it would continue developing new customers in the coming year after last year adding clients such as Columbia Sportswear Co, Callaway Golf Co and its subsidiary Cuater, Alfa Sko AS and On Inc, maker of the Run on Clouds brand.
European markets comprised 48.2 percent of Fulgent’s sales last year, with 40.9 percent in North America, the company said, adding that it expects growth to continue as orders for spring and summer shoes are robust.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog yesterday fined 23 domestic and foreign shippers a combined 96.2 billion won (US$80.84 million) for price-fixing, including three Taiwanese container shippers — Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) — the Central News Agency and Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported. Korea Marine Transport Co and Sinokor Merchant Marine Co instigated the collusion by raising freight rates for routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia, China and Japan, and they were later joined by other foreign and domestic firms, the Korea Fair Trade Commission said, citing the results of an