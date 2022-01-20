Indonesia’s representative office in Taipei and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Tbk on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together to promote Indonesian products and services in Taiwan, and enhance trade and business ties with Taiwanese firms.
Budi Santoso, head of the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei, and Endry Supriadi, manager of Bank Rakyat Indonesia’s Taipei branch, signed the MOU at the trade office in a ceremony attended by Indonesian diplomats and businesspeople.
The MOU would facilitate cooperation between the trade office and the bank on marketing Indonesian products and services, exchanging data, and sharing information.
It would make it easier for them to bring together producers, exporters, importers and buyers in Taiwan and Indonesia.
Indonesia is Taiwan’s 13th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade between the two nations increasing more than 61 percent to US$10.96 billion last year, up from US$6.79 billion in 2020, Bureau of Foreign Trade data showed.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia opened its first branch in Taiwan on Nov. 30 last year in Taipei, becoming Indonesia’s first state-owned bank to operate a branch in Taiwan.
Initially, the bank is targeting Indonesian nationals in Taiwan and businesses with ties to Indonesia.
The bank’s priority is to serve micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and to help people at the grassroots level of the Indonesian community in Taiwan, which numbers about 300,000 people, Budi said.
“Indonesians will feel confident saving money at BRI as it is an Indonesian state bank,” Endry said.
The bank supports the local Indonesian community, including its many migrant workers, and hopes to facilitate investment and money transfers between Taiwanese and Indonesian businesses, he added.
As it recently opened, the branch hopes that the central bank would issue its foreign-exchange license by next month so that it can begin providing remittance and other financial services, he said.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable