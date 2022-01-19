Video game giant Activision Blizzard Inc on Monday said that it has fired nearly 40 people and disciplined more than 40 others since July last year as it deals with allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct.
Over the past seven months, the company has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault or harassment or other misconduct, in some cases separate reports about the same incident, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A summary of the personnel action that the maker of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and other blockbuster games has taken was scheduled to be released before the winter holidays, the Wall Street Journal said.
Photo: AFP
However, Activision Blizzard chief executive officer Bobby Kotick delayed the release, saying that it would make the company’s workplace problems look even bigger than they were known to be, the newspaper reported.
Activision Blizzard denied as “simply inaccurate” the accusation that Kotick held up the report, in a statement prompted by the newspaper report.
“An interim update to our employees is still being worked on, and the company remains committed to continuing to provide periodic updates on its progress,” the statement said.
The statement said that company has completed reviews of 90 percent of the complaints it has received since July — it did not say how many there were — and that “37 employees have exited the company and another 44 received written reprimands, formal warnings or other disciplines.”
In July last year, California state regulators accused the company of condoning a culture of harassment, a toxic work environment and inequality.
In September last year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission launched a probe into the company over “disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues.”
And two months later the Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick, accused of mishandling the harassment complaints, had signaled he would consider stepping down if he failed to quickly fix the company culture.
He has led the company for more than three decades.
Nearly 20 percent of Activision Blizzard’s 9,500 employees have signed a petition calling for Kotick to resign.
The Wall Street Journal said that the company is under pressure from shareholders and business partners for more accountability over its handling of misconduct issues.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable