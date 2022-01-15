Premiums are to rise for drivers who exhibit four categories of dangerous behavior behind the wheel, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.
Such drivers would be required to pay higher compulsory automobile liability insurance, as they bear higher risks, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The first two behaviors are zigzagging or operating a vehicle in a similarly dangerous manner, and exceeding the speed limit by 60kph or more, it said.
The other two categories are tailgating and forcing other vehicles to give way, including by changing lanes without signaling and sudden deceleration when there is no emergency, the commission said.
Drivers face a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$24,000 for the behaviors — as stipulated in the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) — with the higher insurance premiums to be added to the penalties, it said.
The commission in the third quarter is to finalize how much the premiums are to rise in such cases based on Directorate-General of Highways data, the commission said.
It is reasonable that drivers who exhibit such behavior pay more for insurance, as they pose a higher risk to road safety, it said.
In 2014, the commission introduced rules to increase premiums by NT$2,100 to NT$3,600 for people who are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, with the premium rising by another NT$3,600 for each repeat offense.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations