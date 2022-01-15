Insurance premiums to rise for drivers’ dangerous behavior

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Premiums are to rise for drivers who exhibit four categories of dangerous behavior behind the wheel, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.

Such drivers would be required to pay higher compulsory automobile liability insurance, as they bear higher risks, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City.

The first two behaviors are zigzagging or operating a vehicle in a similarly dangerous manner, and exceeding the speed limit by 60kph or more, it said.

The other two categories are tailgating and forcing other vehicles to give way, including by changing lanes without signaling and sudden deceleration when there is no emergency, the commission said.

Drivers face a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$24,000 for the behaviors — as stipulated in the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) — with the higher insurance premiums to be added to the penalties, it said.

The commission in the third quarter is to finalize how much the premiums are to rise in such cases based on Directorate-General of Highways data, the commission said.

It is reasonable that drivers who exhibit such behavior pay more for insurance, as they pose a higher risk to road safety, it said.

In 2014, the commission introduced rules to increase premiums by NT$2,100 to NT$3,600 for people who are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, with the premium rising by another NT$3,600 for each repeat offense.