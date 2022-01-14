Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co yesterday posted a record first-quarter profit and kept its yearly forecast unchanged, even as business in the key Chinese market was hit by COVID-19 restrictions.
The Japanese casualwear firm said that better-than-expected sales and profit in the three months to last month could largely be explained by the “growing diversification” of its business.
While it does not expect the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 to dent overall performance in the fiscal year, the company sounded a note of caution over unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AP
“We expect to achieve our initial estimates, though we have difficulties involved in attempting to predict the future situation due to the global spread of COVID-19,” it said in a statement.
Net profit for the first quarter jumped 33 percent year-on-year to ￥93.6 billion (US$817.1 million), marking its best ever first quarter, Fast Retailing said, as business in many parts of the world rebounded from virus lockdowns.
However, revenue and profit declines were seen in China, which is pursuing a strict “COVID zero” strategy and has in the past few months imposed tough localized restrictions.
Sales dropped in Japan, too, following strong performance the previous year and as warm weather hit demand for winter outfits.
The company, one of the world’s top apparel retailers, kept its net profit forecast for the year to August unchanged at ￥175 billion — a 3 percent increase from the previous year’s record figure.
Its results have also been boosted by the depreciation of the yen, which last week hit a five-year low against the US dollar.
Separately, Asos PLC is moving its stock listing to the London Stock Exchange’s main market in a long anticipated shift to attract more investors, and as demand for party dresses and formal wear fuels sales.
The British online fashion retailer said in a statement that sales over Christmas were solid, helped by brands like Topshop.
After shocking the market with a profit warning in October last year, Asos held its full-year forecast steady and yesterday pointed to sales growth of as much as 15 percent.
Asos shares lost half their value last year even as online shopping boomed.
The retailer, like rivals Boohoo Group PLC and Hennes & Mauritz AB, has been hit hard by logistics problems that have made moving stock around the world more difficult amid the pandemic and Brexit.
Rising returns from customers, a big cost for online retailers, have also dented Asos’ performance.
After 20 years on London’s Alternative Investment Market, Asos expects to switch its listing to the main market at the end of next month.
The stock rose as much as 4.9 percent in early trading.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case