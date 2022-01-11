German food delivery service provider Foodpanda GmbH is planning to establish a global research and development (R&D) center in Taiwan to create innovative applications, it said yesterday.
Foodpanda is to hire 100 employees in Taiwan for the center, including software and cloud technology engineers, app developers and senior managers, targeting tech professionals with cross-border working experience, it said in a statement.
As the global digital economy has been growing at a rapid pace, the company needs talent to take advantage of the growth by providing competitive compensation, it said.
Photo: CNA
The company would continue to take advantage of technology to boost the efficiency of the food delivery industry supply chain and cut waste, thereby increasing the industry’s sustainability, it said.
The R&D investment aims to expand the company’s operations in Taiwan, Foodpanda said.
The project came after the largest food delivery services provider in the country announced the opening of an Asia-Pacific digital technology support center in Taiwan in the second half of last year with a NT$600 million (US$21.69 million) investment.
The Taiwan R&D team would work closely with its counterparts in Germany and Singapore, Foodpanda said, adding that the Taiwan center would provide products to more than 20 countries across Asia and Europe.
Foodpanda Taiwan Co (富胖達) president John Fang (方俊強) said that since the opening of the Asia-Pacific digital technology support center last year, the company’s operations in the region have expanded, while several new apps are in the pipeline.
Fang said that the establishment of a global R&D center in Taiwan recognizes the country’s technological strength and talent pool.
Taiwan is expected to become a focal point of Foodpanda’s R&D efforts as the company seeks to provide customers with better services, he added.
