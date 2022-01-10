Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技) is confident about its business operations this year, as it expects to continue to benefit from booming artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), 5G, cloud and semiconductor markets, the industrial computer maker said on Friday.
The company expects its design and manufacturing branch to post higher growth this year, while its systems integration segment and brand business should also show stable expansion from last year, it said.
“Judging from orders in hand, the order visibility has extended into next year, which helps the company maintain a double-digit percentage growth rate,” Ennoconn said in a statement.
Photo: CNA
The industrial computer manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) provides hardware solutions for point-of-sale, banking automation, kiosk, lottery and industrial automation systems.
Due to robust development in the AIoT, 5G, cloud and semiconductor industries, European and US clients in the smart retail, finance, gaming and entertainment sectors last year increased their orders of Ennoconn’s industrial Internet of Things and embedded technology products, the company said.
Revenue for last month increased 15.2 percent monthly and 13 percent annually to NT$11.59 billion (US$418.56 million), the company said.
That lifted revenue for the fourth quarter of last year to 26.6 percent from the third quarter, and up 11.7 percent from a year earlier, to NT$29.64 billion, a quarterly record, it said.
Revenue for the whole of last year increased 14.3 percent year-on-year to NT$96.08 billion, also a record, it added.
Ennoconn said it is looking forward to the arrival of a platform for converging technologies that would help expand the scale of its operations.
Looking at trends from the CES trade show that closed on Friday in Las Vegas, the firm said that various brands and supply chain firms are developing new technologies and making progress with cloud services in the metaverse, as well as the fields of low-orbit satellites, 5G and AI.
Ennoconn has worked with Google to launch augmented reality and virtual reality glasses, as well as building cloud platforms for public safety, medical and logistics services. Google last week acquired a 4.6 percent stake in Ennoconn via private placement to become its third-largest institutional investor.
Ennoconn has also partnered with Intel Corp, MediaTek Inc (聯發科), VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Systex Solutions Corp (精誠資訊) to expand into the cloud-based applications and digital service markets, the company said.
Analysts said that demand for industrial computers has been recovering over the past few months, with major vendors increasing orders despite severe component shortages.
The tight semiconductor component supply is forecast to continue through the first half of this year, but is likely to ease gradually, they said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might