New tech markets boost outlook at Hon Hai’s Ennoconn

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技) is confident about its business operations this year, as it expects to continue to benefit from booming artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), 5G, cloud and semiconductor markets, the industrial computer maker said on Friday.

The company expects its design and manufacturing branch to post higher growth this year, while its systems integration segment and brand business should also show stable expansion from last year, it said.

“Judging from orders in hand, the order visibility has extended into next year, which helps the company maintain a double-digit percentage growth rate,” Ennoconn said in a statement.

The Ennoconn Corp logo is pictured at the entrance to the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District on June 28, 2019. Photo: CNA

The industrial computer manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) provides hardware solutions for point-of-sale, banking automation, kiosk, lottery and industrial automation systems.

Due to robust development in the AIoT, 5G, cloud and semiconductor industries, European and US clients in the smart retail, finance, gaming and entertainment sectors last year increased their orders of Ennoconn’s industrial Internet of Things and embedded technology products, the company said.

Revenue for last month increased 15.2 percent monthly and 13 percent annually to NT$11.59 billion (US$418.56 million), the company said.

That lifted revenue for the fourth quarter of last year to 26.6 percent from the third quarter, and up 11.7 percent from a year earlier, to NT$29.64 billion, a quarterly record, it said.

Revenue for the whole of last year increased 14.3 percent year-on-year to NT$96.08 billion, also a record, it added.

Ennoconn said it is looking forward to the arrival of a platform for converging technologies that would help expand the scale of its operations.

Looking at trends from the CES trade show that closed on Friday in Las Vegas, the firm said that various brands and supply chain firms are developing new technologies and making progress with cloud services in the metaverse, as well as the fields of low-orbit satellites, 5G and AI.

Ennoconn has worked with Google to launch augmented reality and virtual reality glasses, as well as building cloud platforms for public safety, medical and logistics services. Google last week acquired a 4.6 percent stake in Ennoconn via private placement to become its third-largest institutional investor.

Ennoconn has also partnered with Intel Corp, MediaTek Inc (聯發科), VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Systex Solutions Corp (精誠資訊) to expand into the cloud-based applications and digital service markets, the company said.

Analysts said that demand for industrial computers has been recovering over the past few months, with major vendors increasing orders despite severe component shortages.

The tight semiconductor component supply is forecast to continue through the first half of this year, but is likely to ease gradually, they said.