Amazon.com Inc is partnering with Stellantis NV to develop software and buy electric delivery vans, the companies said on Wednesday.
The maker of Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat brands is to work on digital technology with Amazon and use its cloud services, a joint statement said.
The online retailer is also the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster electric delivery vehicle due next year, it said.
Photo: AFP
While the companies did not provide details of the size of the order, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said it is to sell “a big number” of the vans to Amazon.
“This is the acceleration and growth of an existing business,” he said at CES in Las Vegas. “We are going to work intimately with Amazon about having an even more precise understanding of the customer needs of the last-mile delivery suppliers.”
The announcement comes after Stellantis last month outlined plans to generate about 20 billion euros (US$22.63 billion) in extra revenue from software-driven features in its vehicles by the end of the decade. The agreement with Amazon adds another partner to a roster that includes Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), Waymo and BMW AG to build three new tech platforms by 2024.
Amazon Web Services is by far the leader in the business of providing rented computing infrastructure and serves companies in virtually every industry.
Amazon has been “very helpful” in driving down the cost of developing software, Stellantis chief technology officer Ned Curic said during the presentation in Las Vegas.
Stellantis’ Jeep models already feature cloud-based Alexa voice services, and the upscale Jeep Wagoneer, which went on sale this year, offers Amazon Fire TV.
“The pricing structure for the services that we use is not going up, it’s actually coming down,” he said.
Along with the van deal, Stellantis and Amazon said they plan to work on software solutions for the digital cabin platform called STLA SmartCockpit starting in 2024. The technology is to focus on infotainment and to be added to electric vehicles equipped with autonomous features as the industry shifts away from conventional motors.
Stellantis’ focus on revenue from software downloads and updates for services like navigation systems and maintenance shows how computer code is fast becoming the next battleground.
The Amsterdam-based manufacturer has said it is aiming for “tech industry margins” from selling software.
Overall, Stellantis plans to spend 30 billion euros by mid-decade on electrification and software. It is to unveil its strategic plan through 2030 on March 1.
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, is to add about 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers a month from local fabs starting this quarter, the firm said on Monday. The Hsinchu-based semiconductor company said it is expanding capacity at factories in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Italy to meet robust demand. With the additions, GlobalWafers expects its capacity to increase 10 to 15 percent, it said. A major portion of the new capacity would be available from the second half of this year, it said. “Taiwan is to be the first place to reach the goal, with [fabs in] Japan and South
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
Delivery times for chips rose last month, signaling persistent component shortages that have hit growth for months in industries that span the economy. The lead times — a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered — increased by six days to about 25.8 weeks from November, research by Susquehanna Financial Group showed. That lag marks the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017. Susquehanna recently changed the method it uses to calculate lead times, adding more data sources, and has revised its previous estimates based on the new system. “The