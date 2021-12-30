China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) is to complete the takeover of China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) today, making the 59-year-old life insurance company its fully owned subsidiary, the company said yesterday.
China Life, which has been on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1995, will no longer trade its shares on the main board from today.
Established in 1963, the life insurer is one of the oldest insurers in Taiwan, while China Development Financial was established in 2001.
Photo courtesy of China Development Financial Holding Co
The life insurance company would keep its corporate name and logo, and the rights of its clients would not be affected by the takeover, it said yesterday.
All insurance policies it sold would remain valid with conditions and terms unchanged, it added.
The insurer reported net profit of NT$28.42 billion (US$1.03 billion) for the first 11 months of this year, up 76 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$5.77. Its total assets hit a record NT$2.26 trillion as of the end of September, company data showed.
The number of its registered sales agents grew 12.27 percent in the first 11 months, the highest growth among its peers in Taiwan, the company said.
The parent company said it expects to gain more profit contribution from China Life, which is to join KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券), KGI Bank (凱基銀行) and CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本) to become one of China Development Financial’s four major driving forces, it added.
China Development Financial shares yesterday gained 2.92 percent to close at NT$17.6 in Taipei trading.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included