China Development to take over China Life Insurance

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) is to complete the takeover of China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) today, making the 59-year-old life insurance company its fully owned subsidiary, the company said yesterday.

China Life, which has been on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1995, will no longer trade its shares on the main board from today.

Established in 1963, the life insurer is one of the oldest insurers in Taiwan, while China Development Financial was established in 2001.

China Development Financial Holding Co’s headquarters in Taipei’s Songshan District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Development Financial Holding Co

The life insurance company would keep its corporate name and logo, and the rights of its clients would not be affected by the takeover, it said yesterday.

All insurance policies it sold would remain valid with conditions and terms unchanged, it added.

The insurer reported net profit of NT$28.42 billion (US$1.03 billion) for the first 11 months of this year, up 76 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$5.77. Its total assets hit a record NT$2.26 trillion as of the end of September, company data showed.

The number of its registered sales agents grew 12.27 percent in the first 11 months, the highest growth among its peers in Taiwan, the company said.

The parent company said it expects to gain more profit contribution from China Life, which is to join KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券), KGI Bank (凱基銀行) and CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本) to become one of China Development Financial’s four major driving forces, it added.

China Development Financial shares yesterday gained 2.92 percent to close at NT$17.6 in Taipei trading.