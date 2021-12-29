Leofoo partners with Taiwan Kumagai to turn hotel into upscale office tower

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) on Monday announced a partnership with construction company Taiwan Kumagai Co (華熊營造) to turn its Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into an upscale serviced office building.

Construction on the complex in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) is expected to start in the second quarter of next year and finish in 2026, Leofoo said in a statement.

The partnership would allow the company to benefit from Taiwan Kumagai’s experience in developing Taipei 101 in the prime Xinyi District (信義) and the Shin Kong Life Tower (新光摩天大樓) across from the Taipei Railway Station, Leofoo vice chairman Lai Zhen-rong (賴振融) said.

The Leofoo Hotel is pictured in Taipei’s Zhongshan District on April 13 last year. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

The new office building would have 6,350 ping (20,992m2) of floor space, with 21 floors above ground and six basement levels, Lai said, adding that the building would embrace the latest technology and obtain environmental sustainability certification.

Office buildings are in great demand in central business districts, whereas urban hotels are taking a hard hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, driving the group to halt operations at the nearly 50-year-old Leofoo Hotel last year.

The group, which also operates the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in the city’s Nangang District (南港) as well as the Leofoo Resort (六福莊) and Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) in Hsinchu County, said that the project would cost NT$1.92 billion (US$69.35 million).