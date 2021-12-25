Japan is sticking for now with its goal to balance its budget by the end of March 2026 even after approving record spending for next year.
“As we have written in this year’s government plans, we are still looking to reach a primary balance in the fiscal year 2025,” Japanese Minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki said shortly after the Cabinet approved a record initial budget of ￥107.6 trillion (US$941 billion) for the year starting in April.
“We will reconfirm this by the end of March, after we have taken a closer look at COVID-19’s impact on Japan’s fiscal health,” Suzuki said.
Economists see the goal of balancing the primary budget by the end of March 2026 as unrealistic. The goal cannot be achieved this decade, according to the baseline scenario in a separate projection.
The primary balance excludes debt servicing costs.
However, the latest budget does offer encouraging signs that Japan is moving out of crisis mode and might be able to review efforts to start reining in the developed world’s biggest debt load over the coming years.
New issuance of bonds to finance the latest budget is down sharply to ￥36.9 trillion, although that still means Japan is financing more than one-third of its spending with debt.
Actual expenditure next year could also rise further, given the possibility of extra budgets, but with the economy taking less of a hit with each new variant of SARS-CoV-2, final outlays for the next fiscal year are more likely to end up lower than this year.
A jump in tax revenue also suggests that the government’s spending blitz during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped limit scarring to the economy and that the recovery would gain momentum once concerns over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 eases.
In this fiscal year, Japan put together three extra budgets that added ￥73 trillion to total spending.
“If you kill off parts of the economy, everything else falls down like a line of dominoes,” Sumitomo Life Insurance Co economist Hiroaki Muto said. “In that sense, Japan’s government should get a pass mark for its current situation.”
However, Muto, like other economists, does not see the 2025 goal as possible.
Many analysts see it more as a symbolic effort to reassure investors that Japan does take its debt predicament seriously.
Even before last month’s extra budget, the IMF forecast public debt hitting 256.9 percent of GDP this year.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is walking a fine line between seeking longer-term fiscal health while spending enough to both support the economy in the short term, and ensure growth in the long term.
Big-ticket items in the budget include burgeoning social security spending of ￥36.3 trillion, debt servicing of ￥24.3 trillion, ramped-up defense outlays and reserves to deal with COVID-19.
Next year’s budget also includes another ￥5 trillion in reserve funds for responding to the spread of COVID-19.
So far Japan has managed to avoid major outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that is rampaging through the US and UK, but that situation could swiftly change.
After finding the first case of community spread of the Omicron variant this week in Osaka Prefecture, another case was found on Thursday in neighboring Kyoto Prefecture.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The
Construction of a new line on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system yesterday received approval from the National Development Council, with service to begin by the end of 2028. The proposed Kaohsiung MRT yellow line would enhance service of the Asia New Bay Area (亞洲新灣區), the Chengcing Lake (澄清湖) area, and the districts of Niaosong (鳥松), Fongshan (鳳山), Chienchen (前鎮) and Lingya (苓雅), the council said. The line would extend 22.91km — 1.08km above ground and 21.83km below ground — with 23 stations and a maintenance depot, it added. The extension, which is to be operated by an autopilot system, would supplement