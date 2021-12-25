The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday issued guidelines on financial institutions sharing data, allowing companies to exchange customer data such as transaction records, account information or Internet protocol (IP) addresses in a bid to boost efficiency and precision marketing, but the sharing would need the customer’s consent, FSC Deputy Chairwoman Jean Chiu (邱淑貞) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Customers might agree to their data being shared with another financial institution as they would not need to fill out new forms and “know your customer” (KYC) reviews could be completed quicker, Chiu said, citing an example of a customer of a bank who wants to open an account at the bank’s affiliate securities company.
“If data are shared, the application process would be more convenient,” she said.
The commission allows financial institutions to share customers’ IP addresses, as such information can help them detect possible fraud, but institutions must still conduct their own KYC review, even if they have obtained another company’s KYC data for the customer, she said.
Financial institutions could also share a customer’s negative information, such as their default records, if the customer consents, but the company receiving the negative information must check that the data are correct, FSC Department of Planning Director-General Brenda Hu (胡則華) said.
The new regulations are expected to help financial institutions improve their marketing, as they would have better knowledge of a customer’s preferences, behaviors and risks, Chiu said.
The guidance would also allow companies to share data with securities and futures brokers, as the latter seldom share data with other companies except for information on possible money laundering, the commission said.
The commission would allow data to be shared between a financial conglomerate and its business units, between an independent financial company and its subsidiaries, and between one independent company and another independent company, Chiu said.
In the first two examples, companies could set up a joint database to store customer information and perform risk assessments, while for the third example, companies must determine how long they would exchange data with each other and how they would handle that data when the partnership comes to an end, the commission said.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The
Construction of a new line on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system yesterday received approval from the National Development Council, with service to begin by the end of 2028. The proposed Kaohsiung MRT yellow line would enhance service of the Asia New Bay Area (亞洲新灣區), the Chengcing Lake (澄清湖) area, and the districts of Niaosong (鳥松), Fongshan (鳳山), Chienchen (前鎮) and Lingya (苓雅), the council said. The line would extend 22.91km — 1.08km above ground and 21.83km below ground — with 23 stations and a maintenance depot, it added. The extension, which is to be operated by an autopilot system, would supplement