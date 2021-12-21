NDC approves Kaohsiung yellow line

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Construction of a new line on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system yesterday received approval from the National Development Council, with service to begin by the end of 2028.

The proposed Kaohsiung MRT yellow line would enhance service of the Asia New Bay Area (亞洲新灣區), the Chengcing Lake (澄清湖) area, and the districts of Niaosong (鳥松), Fongshan (鳳山), Chienchen (前鎮) and Lingya (苓雅), the council said.

The line would extend 22.91km — 1.08km above ground and 21.83km below ground — with 23 stations and a maintenance depot, it added.

A Kaohsiung MRT route map shows the planned 22.91km-long yellow line. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp

The extension, which is to be operated by an autopilot system, would supplement the system’s orange and red lines, the light rail and the railway, it said, adding that the finished line might boost system capacity by 18 to 25 percent.

The public works project, which is expected to cost NT$144.24 billion (US$5.18 billion), must be approved by the Cabinet, it said.

In related news, the council said that in the first 11 months of the year, the government used 78.58 percent of the public works spending earmarked for this year, up NT$64.3 billion from last year.

The council said that NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) asked government agencies to boost their efficiency on projects as the end of the year looms, as long as safety and quality are not compromised.