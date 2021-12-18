Three companies to invest NT$4bn locally: ministry

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The InvesTaiwan Service Center on Thursday approved applications from three companies to invest a combined NT$4 billion (US$144 million) through the government’s incentive programs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

Asia IC MIC-Process Inc (亞泰半導體設備), which has been engaged in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) slurry and chemical supply systems used in semiconductor processing since its founding in 1997, is to invest NT$800 million to build smart production lines at a new plant in the Hsinchu Industrial Park (新竹工業區), the ministry said in a statement.

The Hsinchu-based company, which also operates in China, Malaysia and the US, counts major global semiconductor makers among its customers.

However, affected by US-China trade tensions and in response to changes in the international trade environment, the company decided to expand capacity in Taiwan, the ministry said.

The investment is expected to create 40 jobs, it added.

Qualipoly Chemical Corp (國精化學), which produces ultraviolet curable resins, unsaturated polyester resins, polyurethane resins and other composite resins, is to spend NT$1.9 billion to establish new manufacturing facilities at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the ministry said.

The new facilities would include smart production lines, warehouses and offices, as the company aims to introduce the latest production technology and build a second domestic production base, and a research and development center in Taiwan to help upgrade the nation’s petrochemical industry, the ministry said, adding that it would create 82 jobs.

The investment center also approved an application from Spring Profit Plating Work Co (瑞賢實業), a surface treatment company that offers one-stop plating and coating services, to expand its manufacturing facilities in Tainan’s Rende District (仁德) and install artificial-intelligence equipment, it said.

The company also aims to boost its electroplating and coating technological capabilities, while paying more attention to environmental protection and carbon reduction to comply with the more stringent environmental regulations in the future, it said.

The company’s NT$1.3 billion investment is expected to create 68 jobs, it added.

The investment center has so far approved 1,103 applications from Taiwanese businesses to invest a total of NT$1.55 trillion through three government-backed incentive programs launched in early 2019, the ministry said, adding that their investment pledges are estimated to create 123,228 jobs.

The programs provide participating companies with assistance in financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor.

The government is seeking to extend the three-year “Invest in Taiwan” initiative by another three years after meeting the goal of drawing NT$1.5 trillion in investments by the end of this year, the ministry has said.