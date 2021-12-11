Demand for Murata Manufacturing Co’s lithium-ion batteries is so strong the Japanese firm cannot make enough of them for its own use. However, inflated freight costs mean the business is likely to record a loss this year, yet another victim of the ongoing supply chain chaos.
The battery unit is unlikely to report a profit this fiscal year, after Murata resorted to transporting its products by air, president Norio Nakajima said in an interview.
The company had previously pledged to turn the division around by March, ending a string of losses since it bought the business from Sony Group Corp in 2017.
Still, Murata is seeing rapid growth and plans to accelerate investment to beef up production capacity, Nakajima said.
“It might still be possible that our battery business posts a profit this term, but I believe I will probably need to apologize for a loss,” Nakajima said. “We are being forced to use airfreight to deliver our batteries because ships are unavailable, and that costs an outrageous amount of money. If we were able to use sea routes, we should be able to make a profit.”
On top of inflated base cargo fees fueled by high demand, batteries shipped via air incur extra handling charges because they are a fire hazard. The Kyoto-based component maker’s transportation woes are yet another sign that the global supply crunch affecting holiday deliveries is not likely to ease any time soon.
The emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 might push up container rates further next year if the mutation triggers Chinese port closures like those this year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Teo said.
Despite the likely loss, Nakajima said the company is optimistic about the outlook for the batteries business and plans to step up investments to boost production.
Murata plans to spend more than ￥640 billion (US$5.63 billion) to increase total output during the three-year period from April next year, with the battery unit set to receive the second-largest share after the company’s flagship multilayer ceramic capacitor products, he said.
“The speed of the transition to battery-equipped vacuum cleaners, tools and garden equipment from conventional power sources has been much faster than what we had anticipated,” he said.
Murata posted record operating profit of ￥313.2 billion in the previous fiscal year and forecasts higher earnings in the current term, thanks to robust demand from cars and smartphones.
Tight supply of components, especially for cars, is likely to persist next year, as the wafer output would not increase, and ships and aircraft should remain busy, Nakajima said.
“Car companies are working on decreasing the number of chips required per vehicle, but that will take some time,” he said. “What they can do for now is just place orders ahead of time, and given the supply of wafers isn’t changing much, I don’t think that would lead to drastic improvement of the ongoing situation.”
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
RENEWAL EXPECTED: The chipmaker’s presence would transform the southern city from an industrial into a high-tech hub, a local real-estate firm head said The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday. Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities. Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which is struggling under US$310 billion in debt, on Friday said that it might run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” sending Chinese regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential fallout. Evergrande’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say that global markets are unlikely to be affected, but banks and bondholders might suffer because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. After reviewing Evergrande’s finances, “there is no guarantee that the group will