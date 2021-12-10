Gogoro codevelops smart bollard

Staff writer, with CNA





Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) has codeveloped a smart parking bollard that features battery swapping technology, the firm said yesterday.

The solution was developed under the Powered by Gogoro Network program and features lighting systems firm EcoLumina Technologies Inc’s (晟明科技) TL Intelligent Parking Bollard system, it said.

The bollard has entered mass production, the company added.

EcoLumina plans to install 500 intelligent bollards in New Taipei City by the end of this year, Gogoro said, adding that battery swapping would be offered from early next year.

By the end of next year, 6,000 bollards would be set up around Taiwan, it added.

The smart parking system is easy to set up, as it does not need to be connected to the grid, it said.

Adding Gogoro’s technology would help EcoLumina accelerate its business plan, the company said.

One Gogoro battery would provide the bollard with enough power to run continuously for at least two weeks, the firm said.

Smart parking bollards would improve the accuracy of charging parking fees and make parking management more efficient, as it would help identify illegal parking, it added.

Smart technology and Internet of Things applications could be used for smart traffic lights and smart road signs to reduce energy consumption, Gogoro said.