Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$9 billion (US$324.64 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine.
The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said.
The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said.
Photo: Reuters
“This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei.
Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are either in production or awaiting certification as Vestas-approved component manufacturers, including Yeoungguan Group (永冠集團) for nacelle and hub castings, Fortune Electric for nacelle and hub assembly, Tienli Group (天力) for wind turbine blade manufacturing and Shilin Electric (士林電機) for transformers and switchgears.
However, there is no guarantee that the supply chain that has been built for the V174 would make the transition to being a supplier of Vestas’ next model, the behemoth 15MW V236, which is taller than the 245m Shinkong Mitsukoshi Life building in Taipei.
Wind turbines have been rapidly growing in size to improve energy yield efficiency.
The V236 will produce 65 percent more energy than its predecessor, Vestas said.
“Our 30-year supply chains in Europe will find making this turbine difficult,” Robertson said. “Our supply chain in Taiwan is only three years old. However, we have invested a lot into our existing suppliers and will do our best to explore feasibility.”
Robertson urged the Taiwanese government go light on strict localization requirements and to focus support on Taiwanese companies that have what it takes to export internationally.
“In 10 years’ time, all that is going to matter is how many truly internationally competitive suppliers we have,” Robertson said. “It is better to have three true champions than 15 companies that can only survive in the Taiwan market.”
The Industrial Development Bureau is on Monday set to release localization requirements for the third round of Taiwanese offshore wind development.
Lin Hua-yu (林華宇), director of the bureau’s Metal and Mechanical Industries Division, said that while localization requirements mandate sourcing at least 60 percent of certain wind turbine components in Taiwan, the requirement is contingent on there being a Taiwanese company willing to produce the component.
“If there is a Taiwanese company willing to make the component, we guarantee them a percentage to help them start up their business as their costs will inevitably be higher in the beginning,” Lin said.
“However, businesses will only be willing to take on a new product if they think they have a chance to make it in the export market eventually,” Lin added.
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,
Industrial metals plunged and gold rallied as the emergence of a fast-spreading and highly mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain sparked a sell-off across financial markets. Base metals, including copper and aluminum, fell more than 3 percent in London as investors weighed the risk that the new variant identified in South Africa might spur fresh outbreaks and derail growth in the world’s leading industrial economies. Scientists say it carries a high number of mutations that could make it more effective at evading existing vaccines. The new strain creates fresh risks to the outlook for metals demand, imperiling a recent rebound in prices driven by chronic