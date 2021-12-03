Digital payments firm Square Inc, which was cofounded and is led by former Twitter Inc chief executive officer Jack Dorsey, on Wednesday changed its corporate name to Block, as it expands into cryptocurrency and other financial technology tools.
The Square payments platform — which was the company’s sole offering when it was founded in San Francisco by Jim McKelvey and Dorsey in 2009 — would keep its name, and the now-public company would continue to trade under the symbol “SQ.”
Square started out providing small businesses with devices that plug into smartphones or computer tablets to process credit or debit card payments.
Photo AFP
The company has since expanded to include Cash App and rapper Jay-Z’s music streaming service Tidal.
“We built the Square brand for our Seller business, which is where it belongs,” Dorsey said in a release. “Block is a new name, but our purpose of economic empowerment remains the same.”
The corporate name change is meant as a nod to the company’s growth, and would not involve organizational restructuring, the company said.
Facebook Inc in October changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms Inc in a similar move, while Google years ago took on the corporate name Alphabet Inc.
“Not to get all meta on you ... but we’re going to!” Square said in a Twitter comment under a Dorsey tweet about the name change.
“Block references the neighborhood blocks where we find our sellers, a blockchain, block parties full of music, obstacles to overcome, a section of code, building blocks, and of course, tungsten cubes,” it said, adding that the name also represents an overarching ecosystem of businesses.
Square has announced that it is working on a wallet for holding digital money, and Dorsey recently expressed interest in the company getting involved in mining cryptocurrency.
An initiative at the company that had been called Square Crypto would change its name to Spiral.
Earlier this week, Dorsey announced that he would leave Twitter, after steering the social network during the tumult of former US president Donald Trump administration and surviving an activist investor’s ouster bid last year.
Dorsey came under pressure from Elliott Management Corp amid concerns that he had spread himself too thin by running both Twitter and Square.
Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal has assumed Twitter’s top post, with Dorsey saying that he would remain a member of the board until about May next year to help with the transition.
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd. The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday. After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said. The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,