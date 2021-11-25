Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) is planning to deliver three shipping container-sized energy storage systems to clients seeking to participate in Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower, 台電) new energy trading platform, the nation’s leading power management solutions provider said yesterday.
The platform, which debuted earlier this year, is intended to make it easier for private owners of electrical equipment, such as generators or power storage units, to sell their energy resources to Taipower, giving the state-run utility more flexibility and the national grid more stability.
Delta is seeking business opportunties in the rapidly growing energy storage market, Delta senior director Paul Ai (艾祖華) said.
Photo: Fang Wei-chieh, Taipei Times
“Delta is a vertically integrated provider of power storage solutions from the design to the software,” Ai said. “Our solutions guarantee power stability and can start providing power on demand in 0.2 seconds, according to the needs of the grid.”
Ai said Delta’s container-sized battery solution is the first such unit to fulfill Taipower’s requirements and specifications.
The three container-sized 7.5 megawatt (MW) battery units are undergoing tests before being shipped to customers, Ai said.
The batteries would help make Taipower’s supply smoother and help the operators generate revenue, Ai said, adding that Delta’s own 5MW facility in Taoyuan makes “as much as NT$100,000 a day” through the Taipower platform.
Delta president and chief operating officer Simon Chang (張訓海) said that a trend toward decarbonization of power generation would lead to “explosive” growth in the power storage market.
“The risk of a global energy crunch and the increased pressure to decarbonize are stimulating the energy storage system market,” Chang said. “We anticipate very strong demand in the next five years, both domestically and globally.”
Delta is in talks with as many as 50 entities interested in its energy storage system, Chang said.
The company said it would fulfill 20MW in orders before the end of the year, 200MW next year and 1 gigawatt within the next five years.
