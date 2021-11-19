Handset camera lens maker Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光) yesterday said that it is looking to metaverse-related optical products as a future engine for growth as sales of smartphones are softening.
The company, which counts Apple Inc among its major customers, told an investors’ conference that it has started shipping some lenses for metaverse-related gadgets and that it hopes to start mass production by next year.
“Metaverse-related products will contribute to our revenue growth next year,” Genius Electronic chairman Jones Chen (陳天慶) said.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
“The exact quantity and specifications will depend on our clients’ needs,” he said.
The fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year are looking to be “stronger than usual,” Chen said, citing the company’s order visibility.
“With the industry migrating toward multi-lenses and larger CMOS sensors, clients’ demand for our products will keep on growing,” he said. “We have to keep up with clients’ latest specifications to increase our market share.”
Metaverse-related products have been a popular theme for investors of late.
Genius Electronic is currently focusing on the virtual reality (VR) segment, while augmented reality (AR) products might follow in three years, company president Lee Kuo (郭英理) said.
“Optical equipment is at the heart of the metaverse. A mid-range VR device will typically require six to eight cameras to detect distance, as well as do eye-tracking,” Kuo said.
Kuo added that he is confident Genius Electronic can fulfill customers’ demand for this challenging new field.
“If they can write the specs, whether it’s for AR or VR, we will rise up to the challenge,” he said.
Kuo sees some economic challenges ahead.
“Inflation is going to come, while COVID-19 will remain with us. What is within our control is to raise our production yield and hopefully increase our gross margin,” he said.
The company reported that net profit decreased 7.26 percent year-on-year to NT$974.75 million (US$35.06 million) in the third quarter, although revenue increased 14.09 percent to NT$5.92 billion.
Earnings per share (EPS) were NT$8.71, down from NT$9.44 a year earlier.
Chen attributed the lower earnings to the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation and falling prices for its older products.
The company also needs to improve production yields on new products, he added.
Revenue for this quarter and next quarter would depend on client demand, while profit would depend on whether the company could increase its yields, he said.
“It is hard to give an estimate right now,” Chen said.
In the first three quarters of the year, revenue edged up 0.42 percent to NT$11.02 billion, but net profit fell 33.29 percent year-on-year to NT$1.38 billion, or EPS of NT$12.27, company data showed.
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
The Japanese government would begin preparing a bill to expand financial aid aimed at increasing local production of semiconductors by domestic and foreign companies, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session this year, the daily reported, citing people it did not identify who belong to the administration and ruling party. Global chip shortages in industries ranging from automotive to entertainment have slowed growth in the world economy as it attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said earlier this month that it would build