FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement.
The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details.
Photo: Bloomberg
FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on Tuesday said that authorities would consider tougher rules after three Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) cargo pilots were confirmed to have COVID-19 after returning from Frankfurt, Germany.
The territory is prioritizing a “COVID-19 zero” policy in a bid to reopen its border with mainland China.
The freight and parcel delivery giant is to continue to serve Hong Kong with pilots based in Oakland, California, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a memo by Robin Sebasco, Fedex’s system chief pilot.
The company at the start of the year relocated 180 pilots and their families from Hong Kong to California in response to aircrew quarantine measures, the newspaper said.
Cathay, the world’s third-biggest airfreight commercial airline, on Monday said that all crew who have flown in from Frankfurt this month are undergoing a 21-day quarantine at a government facility.
Crew members at Cathay are also required to get a third COVID-19 vaccine shot as soon as possible.
The carrier has also reached out to pilots of its Boeing Co 747 aircraft for more volunteers to participate in its so-called closed-loop plan — which requires them to fly non-stop for three weeks before entering a two-week quarantine upon their return — to ensure that services are not disrupted.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the