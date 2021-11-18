FedEx to close its HK crew base

QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19

Bloomberg





FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement.

The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details.

FedEx shipping containers are pictured at a warehouse in Redlands, California on Nov. 7. Photo: Bloomberg

FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on Tuesday said that authorities would consider tougher rules after three Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) cargo pilots were confirmed to have COVID-19 after returning from Frankfurt, Germany.

The territory is prioritizing a “COVID-19 zero” policy in a bid to reopen its border with mainland China.

The freight and parcel delivery giant is to continue to serve Hong Kong with pilots based in Oakland, California, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a memo by Robin Sebasco, Fedex’s system chief pilot.

The company at the start of the year relocated 180 pilots and their families from Hong Kong to California in response to aircrew quarantine measures, the newspaper said.

Cathay, the world’s third-biggest airfreight commercial airline, on Monday said that all crew who have flown in from Frankfurt this month are undergoing a 21-day quarantine at a government facility.

Crew members at Cathay are also required to get a third COVID-19 vaccine shot as soon as possible.

The carrier has also reached out to pilots of its Boeing Co 747 aircraft for more volunteers to participate in its so-called closed-loop plan — which requires them to fly non-stop for three weeks before entering a two-week quarantine upon their return — to ensure that services are not disrupted.