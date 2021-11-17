Yulon Motor Co (裕隆) yesterday said that it plans to introduce a new own-brand electric vehicle in 2023, designed by Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co (鴻華先進) on the MIH Open Platform backed by iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).
Yulon Motor would become Foxtron’s first customer.
Foxtron, a venture of Yulon Motors and Hon Hai, was set up with initial capital of NT$15.58 billion (US$560.63 million at the current exchange rate) in November last year.
Photo courtesy of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Yulon Motor’s own-brand Luxgen Motor Co (納智捷汽車) might build its new electric vehicles using Foxtron’s electric vehicle prototypes, including the Model C sports utility vehicle and the Model E sedan, Yulon Motors vice president Lee Chien-hui (李建輝) told an online investors’ conference.
“In Taiwan, Luxgen will be the first to introduce electric vehicles designed by Foxtron. The project will kick off next year in preparation for the launch in 2023. All vehicles will be made in Taiwan,” Lee said. “The Model C will be the first one introduced to the domestic market.”
Yulon Motors has made inroads into electric charging through its subsidiary YES-Energy Service Co (裕電能源), which has this year installed 2,200 charging piles at parking lots and shopping malls, Lee said.
Yulon Motors reported that its net profit more than doubled to NT$3.41 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up from NT$1.56 billion a year earlier, thanks to the implementation of a major restructuring plan at Luxgen last year.
Earnings per share soared to NT$3.49 in the three-quarter period, up from NT$1.54 a year earlier, company data showed.
However, non-operating profit plunged 46 percent to NT$1.62 billion from NT$2.98 billion a year earlier, as the auto chip shortage hit sales of Luxgen and Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產) vehicles in Taiwan and China.
This also led to a 1 percent decline in revenue in the first three quarters to NT$57.76 billion, down from NT$58.55 billion a year earlier.
Yulon Nissan distributes Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Taiwan, and sells cars in China via Dongfeng Nissan Ltd (東風日產), its joint venture with China’s Dongfeng Automobile Co (東風汽車).
Yulon Motors said that the opening for its property development project in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) has been postponed from the end of next year to the first quarter of 2023, due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Separately, Yulon Nissan said that it is in talks with Nissan Motor Co to raise vehicle prices, after local rival Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, early this month hiked prices for five major imported vehicles by as much as 3.4 percent.
“All automakers are facing stiff pressure amid surges in raw material and transportation costs,” Yulon Nissan vice president Chung Wen-chuan (鐘文川) said.
The company saw net profit last quarter dip 43 percent annually to NT$2.23 billion, from NT$3.82 billion a year earlier.
It expects local sales to fall about 1.6 percent to 437,000 units this year from 444,000 units last year.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
NORTH AMERICA: The continent presents an excellent opportunity to tap into a new and predictable market for highly in-demand electric vehicles, the CEO said Pegatron Corp (和碩) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved an investment of US$164 million for manufacturing equipment and facilities in North America to handle a growing demand from electric vehicle (EV) makers in the US. The company made the announcement during an investors’ conference call yesterday. Although it has been reported for months that the Apple supply-chain manufacturer would expand its automotive business to a US-based facility to better serve Tesla Inc, the announcement was Pegatron’s first official confirmation of such an investment. Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said that the new facilities are to serve three customers,