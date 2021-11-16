Leading industrial motor maker Teco Electric and Machinery Co Ltd (東元電機) has set its sights on the electric vehicle (EV) markets in Turkey and Indonesia, as it ramps up efforts to develop EV power system solutions.
The company has also secured orders for EV power system solutions in India, where one of its plants is expected to start production next year, Teco president George Lien (連昭志) told an online investors’ conference on Friday.
Lien did not disclose the size of the EV power system orders Teco secured in India.
Photo: CNA
Teco moved into Taiwan’s electric bus supply chain in 2018 by rolling out 250 kilowatt electric motors. In the second quarter of this year, Teco began shipping power systems for electric buses, taking advantage of a Taipei City Government subsidy program to push “green” transportation in the city.
In February, the company joined the MIH Open Platform for EV development promoted by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).
Industrial sources said Teco and Hon Hai have been preparing to compete with foreign rivals in EV power system development, including BorgWarner Inc, Valeo Siemens eAutomotive GmbH and Bosch Group in Europe; Nidec Corp, Yaskawa Electric Corp and Aisin Seiki Co in Japan; and Tesla Inc in the US.
In addition to the booming EV power business, Teco chairwoman Sophia Chiu (邱純枝) said she has high hopes for the company’s smart energy division, in which sales of smart home appliances, particularly air-conditioners used in the business sector, have grown steadily.
Teco’s smart home appliance business is expected to see double-digit percentage growth next year, she said, adding that the company has secured more than NT$10 billion (US$360 million) in orders in the smart energy business.
It is expected to secure an additional NT$2 billion in orders as it has become part of the Internet data center supply chain of Alphabet Inc’s Google, Lien said.
As for Teco’s electric machinery operations, Chiu said it is targeting China, the US and Europe as major markets.
She said orders from China would remain unchanged, or grow slightly, next year due to the country’s moderating economic growth.
Orders from US customers are expected to grow 30 to 40 percent from a year earlier as a result of a newly approved US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill, while order growth is also expected in the European market, she added.
In the first nine months of the year, electric machinery items accounted for 49.9 percent of Teco’s total sales, smart life gadgets made up 26.3 percent and smart energy devices represented 13.1 percent, company data showed.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the