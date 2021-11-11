Multinational conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) yesterday announced that it would split into three separate, publicly traded companies in the latest move by the industrial giant to shore up its fortunes.
GE is to spin off its healthcare and energy businesses, and the remaining core of the century-old company founded by Thomas Edison would focus on aviation.
The Boston-based company said in a statement that the split would leave the independently run businesses better positioned to “deliver long-term growth and create value” for customers, investors and employees.
Photo: Bloomberg
General Electric is to spin off GE Healthcare in early 2023, with the parent company expecting to retain a 19.9 percent stake, the statement said.
It would then combine three divisions — GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital — into a single business that is to be spun off in early 2024.
The remaining core of the company, which is to retain the name General Electric, is to focus on aviation, whose future would be tied closely to Boeing Co, one of its major clients.
“We have a responsibility to move with speed to shape the future of flight, advance precision health and lead the energy transition,” said GE chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp, who is to retain a leadership role in the new aviation group.
He said the new entities would “benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value.”
Culp was appointed head of GE in October 2018 in an attempt to raise the bar, including pledging to alleviate the company’s debt.
The company on Tuesday restated its goal of reducing the debt load by US$75 billion from the end of 2018 and the end of this year.
Investors embraced the news. On Wall Street, GE shares were up nearly 4 percent at midday before retreating to close 2.7 percent higher on Tuesday.
“After years of debt reduction, restructuring and the implementation of a decentralized business model, these businesses are ready to stand on their own with the expectations of more consistent results,” Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said.
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a