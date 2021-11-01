Thailand is ending quarantine for vaccinated visitors from more than 60 countries, the biggest reopening gamble in Asia and one that could mark a turning point for the revival of mass tourism during the pandemic.
Starting today, fully vaccinated travelers arriving from Taiwan, the US, China, Singapore, Japan, India and most of Europe will be able to freely tour Thailand’s sandy beaches, temples and tropical islands after testing negative for COVID-19 on arrival.
Inoculated visitors from countries not on the list can travel to Bangkok and 16 other regions, but they will be confined to their initial destination for the first seven days before being allowed to travel elsewhere.
Photo: AFP
It is the biggest step Thailand has taken to welcome back a slice of the nearly 40 million visitors it hosted the year before the pandemic, and is billed as a “fight to win foreign tourists” as countries from Australia to the UK also loosen COVID-19 curbs.
A successful Thai experiment could help salvage its battered economy and serve as a model for countries wary of a virus resurgence from reopenings.
“We’re not expecting the rooms to be full overnight, but it’s a great first step,” said John Blanco, general manager at luxury hotel Capella Bangkok. “All countries are taking the same posture. That is, we need to learn to live with COVID-19. It’s a general theme around the world.”
While Thailand fumbled in its previous reopening attempts due to a virus flareup and tardy progress in its vaccinations, it has had some success with the so-called Phuket Sandbox experiment that allowed vaccinated visitors to travel to other parts of the country after a limited stay on the resort island. Almost 60,000 tourists have visited the country since the plan started in July.
To boost the confidence of tourists and the public, Thailand is linking the reopening to a higher vaccination rate, which “is a measured approach that has a lot of logic to it,” said Amar Lalvani, chairman of US boutique hotel operator Standard International.
“You have examples in places like Mexico and Turkey, which have been quite wide-opened and very low on restrictions, and their business is actually booming,” Lalvani said. “Countries in Asia, Thailand included, have prioritized public health. Now that you have that under control, you’re going to feel more comfortable opening up.”
The travel industry is preparing for the Thai reopening. International carriers have scheduled more flights to the Southeast Asian nation, while hotels and beach resorts are offering bargains and Phuket is hosting a New Year’s Eve party featuring Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli.
Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, who was in Phuket and Bangkok for a film shoot, lauded Thailand’s tourism experiments and posted messages on Twitter about the country’s plan to welcome back tourists.
While Chinese tourists, who made up almost a third of the total arrivals before the pandemic, might be deterred by a 21-day quarantine on their return home, the reopening could still draw hundreds of thousands of visitors and stave off another year of economic contraction.
Thailand’s economy shrank 6.1 percent last year, the worst performance since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.
“The economic sector, which is the heart and affects the people of the whole country, is important,” Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said. “Opening up the country is necessary. Because that is the way to ensure the survival of the people and the country.”
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,