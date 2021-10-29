Royal Dutch Shell PLC responded to external pressure by setting a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, while reporting an increase in third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations.
Like its peers, Shell has been lifted by the surge in oil and gas prices, but nevertheless finds itself pulled in many different directions by people unhappy with its plans.
Dan Loeb’s Third Point Capital LLC is seeking the breakup of the energy giant, a move that would thwart its plan to keep pumping oil and gas as it embraces renewable energy.
A Dutch court has also ordered the company to cut carbon emissions much faster than it had previously planned.
“This quarter we’ve generated record cash flow, maintained capital discipline and announced our intention to distribute US$7 billion to our shareholders,” Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement yesterday.
Combined with the more ambitious emissions target, “this is clear evidence of how we are accelerating our Powering Progress strategy, purposefully and profitably,” he added.
The Anglo-Dutch company set an absolute carbon-reduction target of 50 percent by 2030, compared with 2016 levels on a net basis. The new goal covers scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, which are directly under Shell’s operational control. It does not affect the bulk of the greenhouse gases resulting from Shell’s business — scope 3 emissions that are released when customers burn fuel.
Shell’s third-quarter adjusted net income was US$4.13 billion, up from US$955 million a year earlier, but well below analysts’ average estimates of US$5.42 billion. Cash flow from operations jumped to US$16.03 billion, compared with US$10.4 billion a year earlier.
Like its peers, Shell kept a tight lid on spending, despite surging profits. The company expects capital expenditure to total US$20 billion this year, down from previous guidance that went as high as US$22 billion.
TOTALENERGIES
TotalEnergies SE’s profit in the third quarter rose by more than expected, making the French oil and gas producer the latest beneficiary of high energy prices.
While an energy supply crunch is wreaking havoc on Europe’s economy, it is lifting the earnings of major producers to multiyear highs.
TotalEnergies’ adjusted net income rose to US$4.77 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, a fivefold increase from US$848 million a year earlier, the company based in Paris said in a statement yesterday. That exceeded analysts’ average estimate of US$4.32 billion.
“The global economic recovery, notably in Asia, drove all energy prices sharply higher in the third quarter,” TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in the statement.
The firm benefited in particular from its position as a world leader in liquefied natural gas, he said.
TotalEnergies’ capital expenditure is to remain unchanged from last year at US$13 billion this year.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)