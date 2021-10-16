Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC Corp (宏達電) on Thursday made a leap in its development of virtual reality (VR) devices when it unveiled its latest Vive Flow immersive glasses.
The lightweight portable device allows users to watch TV programs and movies on a full-size VR cinema screen, engage in brain training exercises and interact with other people, HTC said in an online news conference.
Consumers can also use the glasses to meditate by connecting with an app, the company said in the news conference broadcast in Taiwan, New York, Los Angeles and London.
Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times
The device creates an ideal ambience for people who wish to maintain wellness and calm their minds, HTC chief executive and chairwoman Cher Wang (王雪紅) said.
“With Vive Flow, HTC is taking technology in a new direction, focusing not on what we do, but on how we feel,” she said.
The Vive Flow has an expansive 100-degree field of vision, 3.2K resolution, a 75 Hertz refresh rate and full 3D spatial audio that can also connect to external Bluetooth earphones, HTC said.
Weighing 189g, the glasses have built-in diopter dials, which allow the user to adjustment for clear visuals, and an active cooling system that pulls warm air away from the wearer’s face, the company said.
The device is to go on sale next month with a starting price of NT$14,990 (US$534.84), it said.
Since the Taiwanese company began expanding its product line beyond smartphones in 2015, demand has been growing for its VR gadgets, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered lockdowns globally.
HTC entered the VR market with its first headset, the HTC Vive, in 2016, citing a need to mitigate the impact of escalating competition in the global smartphone market.
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas