EVA Airways, China Airlines report revenue growth due to cargo business

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business.

EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter.

China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter.

An EVA Airways cargo plane lands at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Sept. 15. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corp

EVA Airways said its cargo revenue totaled NT$20.58 billion in the third quarter, up 62 percent from NT$12.71 billion a year earlier, even though last month it had to halt its cargo service to Chicago as three of its pilots were infected with COVID-19.

The flight to Chicago was one of the airline’s busiest cargo routes with 22 flights a week before last month.

“The halt did not affect our cargo revenue, which still rose 64 percent last month, thanks to strong freight rates. The cargo business is forecast to continue booming this quarter,” an EVA Airways official said by telephone.

The airline’s passenger revenue rose in July and August, but retreated 16 percent year-on-year last month, due to lower demand and the suspension of flights to Chicago, the official said.

Overall, the airline’s passenger revenue totaled NT$2.47 billion last quarter, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

China Airlines said its cargo revenue hit a record of NT$11.68 billion last month, as it used more planes for flights to the US, which yield higher revenue.

In addition, cargo demand remained high, particularly shipments of fruit, electronic components and semiconductors, China Airlines said in a statement.

The cargo business is forecast to remain robust this quarter, which is the peak shopping season in Europe and North America, it said.