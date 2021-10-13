Property market’s recovery lifts tile producer’s sales

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Miaoli County-based tile producer Champion Building Materials Co (冠軍建材) yesterday posted revenue of NT$900 million (US$31.97 million) for last quarter, up 8.55 percent from three months earlier, as demand improved alongside the property market’s recovery from a local COVID-19 outbreak.

The quarterly sales were the strongest in four quarters, aided by revenue growth of 10 percent to NT$291 million last month, it said in a statement.

Inventory demand picked up significantly last month from major customers in Taiwan, which generated 93.32 percent of its topline, while China accounted for the remaining 6.68 percent, Champion said.

The company operates 10 showrooms nationwide and collaborates with 203 building material suppliers, making it the largest sales network.

Housing transactions in Taiwan accelerated after COVID-19 infections dwindled, encouraging developers to launch new products, it said, adding that decoration demand also lent support to its business.

The company is engaged in the manufacture and trading of ceramic tiles: polished tiles, quartz tiles, external wall tiles, slate tiles, floor tiles and interior wall tiles.

Champion said it also benefited from global port congestions, which disrupted shipments of imported tiles.

This boosted its sales of slate tiles and external wall tiles, which accounted for 35 percent and 21 percent of third-quarter revenue, compared with 29 percent and 17 percent respectively a year earlier, it added.

The company is upbeat about business this quarter, the high season for the housing market.

Champion shares slid 1.33 percent to close at NT$11.1 in Taipei trading yesterday, deeper than the TAIEX’s 1.07 percent retreat, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.