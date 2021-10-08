INDONESIA
New tax bracket added
Parliament yesterday approved a law to let the government add a top income bracket, increase the value-added tax and roll out a second round of an amnesty program next year. Lawmakers agreed to pass the tax law at a plenary session — a boon to the government’s efforts to expand its revenue base and rein in its budget deficit. The bill is the second in a series of the nation’s omnibus laws, which aim to revise many existing laws at once. The tax law is set to boost state earnings and help the government bring the fiscal deficit under the legal limit of 3 percent of GDP by 2023.
HOUSING
UK prices surge 1.7%
UK house prices increased last month at the fastest pace in more than 14 years, and healthy demand is set to persist, despite the headwinds facing the economy, mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. The average price of a home rose 1.7 percent to ￡267,587 pounds (US$363,645) following a 0.8 percent gain in August, it said. The increase was the largest since February 2007 and pushed up the annual pace of growth to 7.4 percent. The housing market has boomed since the summer of last year, boosted by a tax cut on property purchases and demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic for larger homes away from city centers with space to work from home.
AIRLINES
UK drops refund probe
Britain’s competition regulator yesterday scrapped its action against Ryanair Holdings PLC and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions, because it said a lack of legal clarity made the outcome uncertain. The Competition and Markets Authority started action against the airlines in June. It yesterday said that the law did not provide passengers with a sufficiently clear right to a refund in such unusual circumstances, and it could not therefore justify continuing to pursue its action.
BANKING
AfDB backs US$7bn in trade
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said it would support trade valued at US$7 billion throughout the next five years in a bid to spur the growth of the world’s biggest free-trade area. The financier — founded in 1964 — would guarantee loans given to companies to sell their products across the continent in a move that would facilitate the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area that went into effect on Jan. 1. The bank would back about 2,000 transactions, it said in an e-mail. Companies in 2019 faced a shortfall of US$81 billion in financing trade, a survey done by the Abidjan, Ivory Coast-based lender showed.
TECHNOLOGY
Google to invest in Africa
Google on Wednesday announced that it would invest US$1 billion in boosting Africa’s Internet access and start-up ventures. Spread over five years, the investment includes funding for Google’s Equiano subsea cable — a major private infrastructure project aimed at ramping up Africa’s high-speed connections. The network is planned to run through South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and the Atlantic island of St Helena. Google said the project would lead to a 21 percent drop in Internet prices, as well as a fivefold increase in connection speeds in Nigeria and almost triple in South Africa.
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
KEEPING MUM: An Apple electric vehicle has been a paradox — it is one of its most hotly anticipated products, yet the firm has publicly said almost nothing about it Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) planned purchase of embattled start-up Lordstown Motors Corp’s auto plant in Ohio might make it a stronger contender to assemble electric vehicles for Apple Inc, but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed. The Taiwanese company is the largest maker of iPhones, giving it a potential edge as Apple explores the automotive sector. Foxconn agreed to spend US$280 million on the Lordstown deal, one of the top vehicle-related investments it has made over the past two years. Foxconn’s early moves into electric vehicles have yielded few tangible results and Apple is expected to require solid proof of vehicle-manufacturing
As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles (EVs) with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You are doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that would make vehicles more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. However, there is not an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender. What are these new materials? Well, silicon carbide — as the name suggests —