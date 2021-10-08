World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

New tax bracket added

Parliament yesterday approved a law to let the government add a top income bracket, increase the value-added tax and roll out a second round of an amnesty program next year. Lawmakers agreed to pass the tax law at a plenary session — a boon to the government’s efforts to expand its revenue base and rein in its budget deficit. The bill is the second in a series of the nation’s omnibus laws, which aim to revise many existing laws at once. The tax law is set to boost state earnings and help the government bring the fiscal deficit under the legal limit of 3 percent of GDP by 2023.

HOUSING

UK prices surge 1.7%

UK house prices increased last month at the fastest pace in more than 14 years, and healthy demand is set to persist, despite the headwinds facing the economy, mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. The average price of a home rose 1.7 percent to ￡267,587 pounds (US$363,645) following a 0.8 percent gain in August, it said. The increase was the largest since February 2007 and pushed up the annual pace of growth to 7.4 percent. The housing market has boomed since the summer of last year, boosted by a tax cut on property purchases and demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic for larger homes away from city centers with space to work from home.

AIRLINES

UK drops refund probe

Britain’s competition regulator yesterday scrapped its action against Ryanair Holdings PLC and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions, because it said a lack of legal clarity made the outcome uncertain. The Competition and Markets Authority started action against the airlines in June. It yesterday said that the law did not provide passengers with a sufficiently clear right to a refund in such unusual circumstances, and it could not therefore justify continuing to pursue its action.

BANKING

AfDB backs US$7bn in trade

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said it would support trade valued at US$7 billion throughout the next five years in a bid to spur the growth of the world’s biggest free-trade area. The financier — founded in 1964 — would guarantee loans given to companies to sell their products across the continent in a move that would facilitate the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area that went into effect on Jan. 1. The bank would back about 2,000 transactions, it said in an e-mail. Companies in 2019 faced a shortfall of US$81 billion in financing trade, a survey done by the Abidjan, Ivory Coast-based lender showed.

TECHNOLOGY

Google to invest in Africa

Google on Wednesday announced that it would invest US$1 billion in boosting Africa’s Internet access and start-up ventures. Spread over five years, the investment includes funding for Google’s Equiano subsea cable — a major private infrastructure project aimed at ramping up Africa’s high-speed connections. The network is planned to run through South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and the Atlantic island of St Helena. Google said the project would lead to a 21 percent drop in Internet prices, as well as a fivefold increase in connection speeds in Nigeria and almost triple in South Africa.