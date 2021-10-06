The world’s largest association of airlines on Monday said that it is aiming for the air transport industry to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while acknowledging that it will be a “huge challenge.”
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has key offices in Geneva, said its general meeting in Boston had agreed on the target, a commitment that would line it up with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming under 1.5°C above pre-industrial times.
The industry appears to be counting heavily on a carbon-offset plan laid out by a UN organization on civil aviation, but suggests governments have a role to play, too.
Photo: Reuters
“With collective efforts of the entire value chain and supportive government policies, aviation will achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” IATA director-general Willie Walsh said in a statement.
The association said that industry can take steps through use of sustainable fuels, new airplane technologies, improved efficiencies and new power sources such as electric or hydrogen power — but carbon capture and carbon-offset programs would also have a role.
One scenario foresees sustainable fuels accounting for nearly two-thirds of the roughly 1.8 gigatons of carbon that would need to be mitigated for airlines to reach net-zero emissions, Walsh said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
KEEPING MUM: An Apple electric vehicle has been a paradox — it is one of its most hotly anticipated products, yet the firm has publicly said almost nothing about it Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) planned purchase of embattled start-up Lordstown Motors Corp’s auto plant in Ohio might make it a stronger contender to assemble electric vehicles for Apple Inc, but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed. The Taiwanese company is the largest maker of iPhones, giving it a potential edge as Apple explores the automotive sector. Foxconn agreed to spend US$280 million on the Lordstown deal, one of the top vehicle-related investments it has made over the past two years. Foxconn’s early moves into electric vehicles have yielded few tangible results and Apple is expected to require solid proof of vehicle-manufacturing