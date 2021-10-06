Airline group IATA says carbon target set for 2050

AP, GENEVA





The world’s largest association of airlines on Monday said that it is aiming for the air transport industry to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while acknowledging that it will be a “huge challenge.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has key offices in Geneva, said its general meeting in Boston had agreed on the target, a commitment that would line it up with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming under 1.5°C above pre-industrial times.

The industry appears to be counting heavily on a carbon-offset plan laid out by a UN organization on civil aviation, but suggests governments have a role to play, too.

KLM chief executive officer Pieter Elbers speaks at the International Air Transport Association’s annual general meeting in Boston on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“With collective efforts of the entire value chain and supportive government policies, aviation will achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” IATA director-general Willie Walsh said in a statement.

The association said that industry can take steps through use of sustainable fuels, new airplane technologies, improved efficiencies and new power sources such as electric or hydrogen power — but carbon capture and carbon-offset programs would also have a role.

One scenario foresees sustainable fuels accounting for nearly two-thirds of the roughly 1.8 gigatons of carbon that would need to be mitigated for airlines to reach net-zero emissions, Walsh said.