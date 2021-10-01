Teco to supply substation for offshore wind farm

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Teco Electric and Machinery Co (東元電機) is to provide an onshore substation for a 1,044-megawatt wind farm off the coast of Changhua County, the company said on Wednesday, after signing a preferred supplier agreement with the Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Project Office (海龍離岸風電計畫辦公室).

One of Taiwan’s leading suppliers of electric motors, Teco said that the onshore substation would transmit output from three wind farms, located 40km off the coast of Changhua to Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) grid.

Construction is to begin in the third quarter of next year, and the Hai Long projects would be successively connected to the grid from 2024, the company said.

“This is the third year in a row that Teco has been awarded onshore substation contracts,” Teco president George Lien (連昭志) said.

With an additional 15GW of offshore wind development capacity planned by 2035, Taiwan is one of Asia’s most promising offshore wind markets, he said.

Teco is expanding as a supplier in the wind farm supply chain, while aiming for business opportunities in energy storage, Lien said.

As renewable energy in the national grid increases, power storage solutions are necessary to ensure grid stability, he said.

Hai Long project director Felipe Montero said that Teco has the engineering experience and equipment required for such projects.