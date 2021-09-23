Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande Group (恆大集團) yesterday said that it has agreed on a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.
In a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Evergrande’s property unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co (恆大地產) said that it had negotiated a plan to pay interest due on its 232 million yuan (US$35.9 million) 2025 bond.
Evergrande has admitted facing “tremendous pressure” as it tackles a debt pile of more than US$300 billion, and has said it might not be able to meet its liabilities.
Photo: Reuters
The group has made no mention of its repayments on interest for an offshore bond due today. While that leaves open the chance it could miss payment on that, it would still have a 30-day grace period before it is deemed in default.
In yesterday’s statement, Hengda said that investors “who bought and held the bonds” before yesterday “are entitled to interest paid this time.”
Evergrande did not reply to requests for comment.
Analysts said the repayment would go some way to soothing anxious markets in the short term.
However, “for confidence to return more meaningfully, it will need the market to see sight of the broad restructuring plans for Evergrande,” Global CIO Office chief executive officer Gary Dugan told Bloomberg News.
Given the company’s debt pile, analysts and investors have speculated that the government would likely step in with some kind of help for the corporate giant, although Beijing has so far remained mute on the crisis.
Meanwhile, the vagueness of the filing — which did not give details on how much it would pay and when — left some warning that there remained a lot to overcome.
The payment announcement “is likely only a temporary reprieve with no signals from the Chinese government over what steps, if any, it will take to assist an orderly wind down or restructuring,” Oanda Corp analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
Nonetheless, news of the deal provided support to equities yesterday, with Shanghai leading most Asian markets up, even as traders returned from a long weekend break to play catch up with Monday’s global rout.
China’s central bank also injected 90 billion yuan into the banking system, in a sign of support as the country’s financial markets reopened and steadied after a two-day break for the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Despite the looming default, some funds have been increasing their positions in recent months. BlackRock Inc and investment banks HSBC Holdings PLC and UBS Group AG have been among the largest buyers of Evergrande’s debt, Morningstar data and a blog post showed.
Other bondholders include UBS Asset Management and Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of
WORK SUSPENDED: A Taiwanese maker of golf club heads said that it expects the situation to normalize next quarter, thanks to rising vaccination rates in Vietnam Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam have been struggling with production problems over the past few weeks, as the country’s south remains under a COVID-19 lockdown. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), an original design manufacturer for international footwear brands, said that production at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City has ground to a halt, so it expects a significant drop in revenue at that factory from July to last month. If the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vietnam subsides in the fourth quarter of this year and employees are allowed to return to work, they might be able to put in some overtime,