Foreign direct investment declined 35.17 percent annually in the first eight months of the year to US$3.72 billion, while 1,757 investments were approved over the period, down 22.12 percent from a year earlier, the Investment Commission said yesterday.
The commission blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the decline, saying that investments by multinationals have so far this year slowed markedly.
From countries included in the government’s New Southbound Policy, 332 investments were approved in the first eight months, a drop of 3.77 percent year-on-year, but the amount invested reached US$450.70 million, up 63.96 percent from a year earlier, the commission said.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
Most of the investments from New Southbound Policy countries came from Singapore, Thailand and Australia, it added.
Only 26 Chinese investments were approved, down 63.38 percent year-on-year, the commission said, adding that the investments totaled US$29.47 million, down 75.09 percent annually.
“The decline [in investments from China] has to do with changes in international strategic conditions, the intensification of the US-China trade war, shifts in cross-strait relations and changes in regulations governing Chinese investors in Taiwan,” it said.
The commission approved 265 outbound investments, down 27.6 percent year-on-year, but they totaled US$8.63 billion, up 36.7 percent year-on-year.
The commission said that “a handful of outsized investments,” such as GlobalWafers Co’s (環球晶圓) acquisition of Germany’s Siltronic AG, accounted for the rise in US dollar amounts, despite the decrease in the number of projects.
As for New Southbound Policy countries, only 82 outbound investments were approved in the first eight months, down 32.23 percent year-on-year.
However, the total amount invested hit US$5.35 billion, up 197.31 percent from the previous year, with major investments in Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, the commission said.
The commission approved 277 China-bound investments, a drop of 12.34 percent year-on-year, which totaled US$2.60 billion, a drop of 32.75 percent, it said.
“The main reason for the drop in investments in China is the hike in wages and land prices, and commodities prices in Taiwan,” the commission said.
“With the investment environment not what it used to be, plus the rise in US-China tensions, Taiwanese investors are increasingly cautious,” it added.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of
WORK SUSPENDED: A Taiwanese maker of golf club heads said that it expects the situation to normalize next quarter, thanks to rising vaccination rates in Vietnam Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam have been struggling with production problems over the past few weeks, as the country’s south remains under a COVID-19 lockdown. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), an original design manufacturer for international footwear brands, said that production at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City has ground to a halt, so it expects a significant drop in revenue at that factory from July to last month. If the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vietnam subsides in the fourth quarter of this year and employees are allowed to return to work, they might be able to put in some overtime,