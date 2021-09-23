Taipei hotels offer more value for your vouchers

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taipei’s major hotels are offering promotion packages to boost room and restaurant sales value for guests using the upcoming Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.

Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅酒店) in the city’s prime Xinyi District (信義) for the first time is to open its rooftop helipad for room guests to visit for an extra charge of NT$100 per person.

The package, available from Friday until November, is intended to add fun to staying at the five-star hotel, which is to celebrate its 31st anniversary this year, as travelers today look for novel and unforgettable experiences.

A Grand Hyatt Taipei employee walks on the hotel’s rooftop helipad with a view of Taipei 101 in Taipei’s Xinyi District yesterday. The five-star hotel for the first time is to open its rooftop helipad for room guests to visit for an extra charge of NT$100 per person from Friday until November. Photo: CNA

“Urban hotels reliant on business travelers must learn to better utilize their facilities and spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, and opening the helipad hopefully can motivate potential customers,” Grand Hyatt said in a press release.

The helipad would allow visitors to enjoy distinct and unblocked views of the surroundings, Grand Hyatt said.

Moreover, the hotel is to reopen on Friday next week its popular buffet restaurant Cafe (凱菲屋) and guests using the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers for payment at the hotel’s eateries have a chance to win an extra 50 percent increase in their face value, it said.

The promotions are expected to boost food and beverage sales by 20 percent next quarter compared with this quarter, Grand Hyatt said.

Formosa International Hotels Group (晶華國際酒店集團) is seeking to attract customers by inflating the value of Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers from NT$5,000 to NT$15,000 for guests who stay at Regent Taipei between Oct. 8 and Nov. 30.

Guests who stay at Regent Taipei during this period would gain NT$5,000 worth of meal vouchers and another NT$5,000 room vouchers for visiting affiliated properties in different parts of Taiwan later, the group said.

Regent Taipei managing director Simon Wu (吳偉正) said the offer is the most generous in the group’s history and is aimed at shoring up the hospitality industry.