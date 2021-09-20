CPC agrees to provide carbon neutral LNG to TSMC

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for a plan to cooperate over the supply of “carbon neutral” liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the agreement between CPC and TSMC to use carbon neutral LNG is a step in the right direction toward Taiwan’s ambitions to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Let’s take this chance to encourage other companies in Taiwan to realize the green supply chain together,” Wang said.

From second left, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co senior vice president of information technology, materials and risk management J.K. Lin, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua and CPC Corp, Taiwan president Lee Shun-chin pose for a photograph at a signing ceremony in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times

CPC receives carbon neutral LNG from oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and the company is to use the British Standards Institutions’ PAS 2060 framework to show its results in carbon neutrality and reducing emissions.

“As a major importer of LNG, CPC has a duty to keep importing carbon neutral LNG as a part of our energy transition,” CPC president Lee Shun-chin (李順欽) said. “The provision of carbon neutral natural gas products will help domestic manufacturers meet the decarbonization requirements set by Europe and the US.”

J.K. Lin (林錦坤), senior vice president of information technology, materials and risk management at TSMC, said the chipmaker requested carbon neutral LNG products at the start of the year.

“As the world’s leading semiconductor company, TSMC has been an active promoter of green manufacturing,” Lin said, “In addition to pursuing the use of renewables, we’ve asked for carbon-neutral products from CPC.”