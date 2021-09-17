Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc (PMI) has clinched a ￡1 billion (US$1.38 billion) takeover of inhaler maker Vectura Group PLC after winning the backing of about 75 percent of the British company’s shareholders.
Vectura shareholders had until Wednesday to decide whether to support the ￡1.65 per share bid from Philip Morris, which sought to buy the London-listed asthma drug maker as part of its plan to go “smoke-free” and switch to healthcare and wellness products.
“We have reached an important milestone in our acquisition of Vectura and are pleased to have secured over 74 percent of the company’s shares, in excess of the 50 percent required to make our offer unconditional and PMI the majority shareholder,” CEO Jacek Olczak said in a statement yesterday.
Photo: Reuters
PMI had received the shares from shareholders through a public tender offer process, and the cigarette maker’s offer for Vectura can no longer be withdrawn.
PMI, which fought off private equity firm Carlyle Group for the buyout of Vectura, had switched its proposal to a takeover offer from a so-called scheme of arrangement to raise its chances.
The switch allowed PMI to require the support of holders of slightly more than 50 percent of Vectura shares for the deal to go through.
While PMI has received regulatory clearances for the deal and won the backing of Vectura’s board, health groups are questioning the idea of a tobacco company making money from treating the very illnesses that cigarettes cause.
Olczak said that PMI would provide Vectura’s scientists with the resources and expertise to reach a target of at least US$1 billion in net revenue from its Beyond Nicotine products by 2025.
The US-based company has also extended the deadline to Sept. 30 for the remaining Vectura shareholders to tender their shares.
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the