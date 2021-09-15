Taiwanese shares moved slightly lower yesterday as investors pocketed initial gains built on a technical rebound in US markets overnight.
However, turnover remained thin amid fears over possible negative leads during the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which starts on Saturday, dealers said.
The TAIEX closed down 11.41 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,434.90, with turnover of NT$257.229 billion (US$9.28 billion).
Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$6.54 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“Despite the initial gains, investors appeared reluctant to chase prices before the upcoming four-day long weekend,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰) said.
“With many investors turning away from the trading floor, turnover remained light, which was not favorable for tech heavyweights to sustain their earlier upturn,” Tsai said, adding that a breakthrough is not expected soon.
The tech sector accounted for less than 50 percent of total turnover, prompting the consolidation on the main board, he said.
The electronics index closed down 0.02 percent at 825.24, with the semiconductor subindex down 0.05 percent, the data showed.
“Old economy stocks, in particular in the steel and shipping industries, encountered profit taking, which placed pressure on the broader market,” Tsai said, referring to a retreat among many local investors who previously favored the stocks.
The transportation sector closed down 4.14 percent, while the steel sector lost 1.61 percent, the data showed.
“I expect trading will continue to be quiet before the holiday, with the TAIEX perhaps moving around the 60-day moving average of 17,411 points,” Tsai said. “As foreign institutional investors are largely standing on the buy side, it is unlikely the main board will suffer a major pullback after the holiday ends.”
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the
TECHNOLOGY Apple’s fee row continues Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be