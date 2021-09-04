Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services.
Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table.
Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives guests a 25 percent discount coupon for use on their next visit. The coupons are valid until next month.
Photo provided by the Shangri-La Far Eastern Tainan
Latest Recipe (探索廚房), the upscale buffet restaurant of Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) in Xinyi District (信義) follows the second model after the city allowed conditional in-dining on Aug. 3.
The restaurant is seeking to digest dining coupons it sold last year by inflating their value by 20 percent until the end of this month.
Restaurants are expecting better revenue next month, when the government rolls out its Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program to invigorate domestic demand.
Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near the city’s Ximen MRT Station has lowered charges to NT$599 per head from NT$899 for its buffet restaurant To-Gather Kitchen (饗聚廚房) with an extra free plate of roast beef at all meal times.
Its Prime One steak house offers guests who order set meals a full-lobster dish for NT$680. Guests may also use NT$1,000 in cash to pay for NT$1,300 of food and wine.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by