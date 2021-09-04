Five-star hotels’ buffet restaurants offering discounts

SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services.

Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table.

Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives guests a 25 percent discount coupon for use on their next visit. The coupons are valid until next month.

A waitress serves customers in a restaurant at the Shangri-La Far Eastern Tainan in an undated photograph. Photo provided by the Shangri-La Far Eastern Tainan

Latest Recipe (探索廚房), the upscale buffet restaurant of Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) in Xinyi District (信義) follows the second model after the city allowed conditional in-dining on Aug. 3.

The restaurant is seeking to digest dining coupons it sold last year by inflating their value by 20 percent until the end of this month.

Restaurants are expecting better revenue next month, when the government rolls out its Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program to invigorate domestic demand.

Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near the city’s Ximen MRT Station has lowered charges to NT$599 per head from NT$899 for its buffet restaurant To-Gather Kitchen (饗聚廚房) with an extra free plate of roast beef at all meal times.

Its Prime One steak house offers guests who order set meals a full-lobster dish for NT$680. Guests may also use NT$1,000 in cash to pay for NT$1,300 of food and wine.