FSC fines Yuanta companies NT$9m over sales of investment-linked policies

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday fined Yuanta Life Insurance Co (元大人壽), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) and Yuanta International Insurance Brokers Co (元大國際保險經紀人) a total of NT$9 million (US$322,257) for contravening the Insurance Act (保險法) by selling investment-linked policies (ILP) earlier this year.

The commission fined Yuanta Life NT$2.4 million for crossing the commission’s red line by advertising four ILPs as “insurance policies that help customers deposit in local securities,” Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Yu-hui (張玉煇) told a videoconference.

The commission bans life insurers from using funds generated from sales of ILPs to invest directly in local stocks, as the investments bear high risks and endanger insurers’ financial strength, Chang said.

The investments could also undermine the interests of policyholders, he said.

Yuanta Life’s advertisement misled consumers into thinking that the four policies would generate returns as high as a local stock market boom, whereas it used the money to invest in funds linked with local stocks and other exchange-traded funds, Chang said.

The company also said in its advertisement that its four ILPs did not bear any foreign-exchange risks, which was not true, he said.

The commission fined the life insurer another NT$3 million for launching the four products even before completing pre-sale procedures, such as design, review and preparation, Chang said, adding that the company generated NT$7.5 billion in premiums during the period.

The commission ordered Yuanta Life to halt sales of the four ILPs completely for contravening the regulations, but policyholders who had purchased the products do not need to worry, as the policies remain valid, Chang said.

The commission also penalized Yuanta Bank and Yuanta International Insurance Brokers NT$1.8 million each for assisting in the sales of the ILPs, Chang said.

Some sales agents of the insurance broker advised clients to redeem their funds and use the money to buy the ILPs, then recorded the transactions as customers using their cash deposits to buy the policies, he said, adding that the bank failed to carefully check clients’ financial resources.