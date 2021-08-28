The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday fined Yuanta Life Insurance Co (元大人壽), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) and Yuanta International Insurance Brokers Co (元大國際保險經紀人) a total of NT$9 million (US$322,257) for contravening the Insurance Act (保險法) by selling investment-linked policies (ILP) earlier this year.
The commission fined Yuanta Life NT$2.4 million for crossing the commission’s red line by advertising four ILPs as “insurance policies that help customers deposit in local securities,” Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Yu-hui (張玉煇) told a videoconference.
The commission bans life insurers from using funds generated from sales of ILPs to invest directly in local stocks, as the investments bear high risks and endanger insurers’ financial strength, Chang said.
The investments could also undermine the interests of policyholders, he said.
Yuanta Life’s advertisement misled consumers into thinking that the four policies would generate returns as high as a local stock market boom, whereas it used the money to invest in funds linked with local stocks and other exchange-traded funds, Chang said.
The company also said in its advertisement that its four ILPs did not bear any foreign-exchange risks, which was not true, he said.
The commission fined the life insurer another NT$3 million for launching the four products even before completing pre-sale procedures, such as design, review and preparation, Chang said, adding that the company generated NT$7.5 billion in premiums during the period.
The commission ordered Yuanta Life to halt sales of the four ILPs completely for contravening the regulations, but policyholders who had purchased the products do not need to worry, as the policies remain valid, Chang said.
The commission also penalized Yuanta Bank and Yuanta International Insurance Brokers NT$1.8 million each for assisting in the sales of the ILPs, Chang said.
Some sales agents of the insurance broker advised clients to redeem their funds and use the money to buy the ILPs, then recorded the transactions as customers using their cash deposits to buy the policies, he said, adding that the bank failed to carefully check clients’ financial resources.
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
Issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said as she headed to Asia on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain. Harris, who is visiting Singapore and Vietnam, where she is to emphasize the US’ role as a global leader, said on Friday that the country had an economic and security interest related to the region, and how dependent it is on its supply chains. Her trip comes as a global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production delays for the auto and consumer electronics industries
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would