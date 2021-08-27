MOEA touts restaurant vouchers

SMALL-BUSINESS RELIEF: Most restaurants are small or medium-sized operations, and were disproportionately affected by a COVID-19 outbreak, a ministry official said

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said it would give out 4 million vouchers worth NT$500 each that could be used only in restaurants, as well as at night markets, food vendors and gift shops, aiming to help small businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vouchers would only be available to Taiwanese who use the digital version of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers,” the ministry said.

The Triple Stimulus Vouchers issued in July last year were claimed by the overwhelming majority of Taiwan’s residents.

A food seller waits for customers at a snack cart in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

However, most opted for the paper version, with only 1.78 million people choosing the digital option.

The government is seeking to raise that number, Department of Commerce head Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲) said.

“We want more people to use the digital vouchers for multiple reasons: It reduces administrative costs, lowers the risk of spreading COVID-19 and increases the share of people using digital payments, which is a goal of the government,” Su said.

The ministry’s vouchers would be given out on a first-come-first-served basis to 4 million people who sign up for the digital Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program.

Half of the voucher budget comes from the ministry’s stimulus funds, while the other half was donated by Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團).

The vouchers can only be used in restaurants and at individual vendors, including bakeries and dessert stores, but not at supermarkets or convenience stores, Su said.

“More than 99 percent of restaurants and other food vendors are small and medium-sized businesses, or even micro vendors,” Su said. “They have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 outbreak this year, and we are trying to direct more help toward them.”

The ministry has been working with hawkers and food stalls at night markets so that they can receive digital payments from services such as Line Pay or Jkopay Co Ltd (街口支付).

“We will announce other incentives on a rolling basis to encourage the public to use digital vouchers,” Su said.

“Since last year’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers, we have worked to make it even easier to do so,” Su added.