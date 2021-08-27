The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said it would give out 4 million vouchers worth NT$500 each that could be used only in restaurants, as well as at night markets, food vendors and gift shops, aiming to help small businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vouchers would only be available to Taiwanese who use the digital version of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers,” the ministry said.
The Triple Stimulus Vouchers issued in July last year were claimed by the overwhelming majority of Taiwan’s residents.
Photo: CNA
However, most opted for the paper version, with only 1.78 million people choosing the digital option.
The government is seeking to raise that number, Department of Commerce head Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲) said.
“We want more people to use the digital vouchers for multiple reasons: It reduces administrative costs, lowers the risk of spreading COVID-19 and increases the share of people using digital payments, which is a goal of the government,” Su said.
The ministry’s vouchers would be given out on a first-come-first-served basis to 4 million people who sign up for the digital Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program.
Half of the voucher budget comes from the ministry’s stimulus funds, while the other half was donated by Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團).
The vouchers can only be used in restaurants and at individual vendors, including bakeries and dessert stores, but not at supermarkets or convenience stores, Su said.
“More than 99 percent of restaurants and other food vendors are small and medium-sized businesses, or even micro vendors,” Su said. “They have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 outbreak this year, and we are trying to direct more help toward them.”
The ministry has been working with hawkers and food stalls at night markets so that they can receive digital payments from services such as Line Pay or Jkopay Co Ltd (街口支付).
“We will announce other incentives on a rolling basis to encourage the public to use digital vouchers,” Su said.
“Since last year’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers, we have worked to make it even easier to do so,” Su added.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market