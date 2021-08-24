PayPal Inc yesterday said it would this week begin to allow users in the UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency through the online payment platform for the first time.
The expansion into the hot digital money trend follows similar moves by the payments giant in the US earlier this year.
The US firm said its new service would allow UK-based customers to choose from four types of cryptocurrency: bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash.
They would be available via the PayPal app and its Web site, with the expansion set to start this week and be available to all eligible customers within the next few weeks.
A new cryptocurrency tab would be added to its platform, showing real-time currency prices, PayPal said.
“The [COVID-19] pandemic has accelerated digital change and innovation across all aspects of our lives, including the digitization of money and greater consumer adoption of digital financial services,” said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, general manager for blockchain, crypto and digital currencies at PayPal.
He added that the firm hoped the new offering would “help people in the UK to explore cryptocurrency.”
“We are committed to continuing working closely with regulators in the UK, and around the world, to offer our support and meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce,” he said.
In April, PayPal-owned mobile payments service Venmo began letting users in the US buy, hold or sell cryptocurrency using its app.
That followed PayPal itself in March allowing people there to use cryptocurrency to make purchases from millions of merchants that use the financial platform for online transactions.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,