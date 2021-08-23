A supertanker that blocked the Suez Canal is heading back to Asia, authorities said, five months after it became wedged across the vital waterway and crippled world trade.
The MV Ever Given had “successfully crossed” the canal after unloading its cargo in the UK and was now on its way to China, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie said on Friday.
Rabie said that the vessel’s passage on Friday was overseen by “senior” guides of the authority.
Photo: AFP
The vessel was seen sailing in open waters accompanied by Egypt-flagged tugboats in aerial video footage posted on the SCA’s Twitter account.
The Ever Given — a behemoth with deadweight tonnage of 199,000 tonnes — got stuck diagonally across the canal during a sandstorm on March 23.
A round-the-clock salvage operation took six days to dislodge it.
After it was freed, Egypt seized the ship and demanded compensation from owners Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd for lost canal revenues, salvage costs and damage to the waterway.
The Taiwanese-operated vessel steamed out of the Suez last month after the Japanese owners reached a compensation deal with Egypt.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed publicly, but Egypt had originally demanded more than US$900 million in compensation, which it later reduced to US$550 million.
One employee of the SCA was killed during the rescue operation.
In May, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi approved a two-year project to widen and deepen the southern part of the waterway where the ship ran aground to avoid any repetition of the crisis.
Egypt, which takes a toll from ships traversing the canal, said the crisis cost it as much as US$15 million per day, while maritime insurers estimated the hit to world trade to be in the billions.
Last month, Rabie said the canal netted Egypt a record US$5.84 billion in the past tax year, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on world trade plus the cargo ship’s blockage.
