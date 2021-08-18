UNITED KINGDOM
Employee numbers increase
The number of employees on company payrolls last month rose by 182,000 from June, moving closer to the level prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy recovers from lockdowns, tax data showed yesterday. The Office for National Statistics said that 28.9 million people were now on company payrolls, 201,000 shy of their level before the pandemic in March last year. The headline unemployment rate for the three months to June fell to 4.7 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.8 percent. Vacancies in the three months to last month hit a record of 953,000, up by 168,000 from their pre-pandemic level, the office said.
EUROPE
Economic pessimism rises
Fewer than half of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expected the economy to further improve over the next 12 months, marking the lowest proportion since June last year, Bank of America Corp’s survey edition for this month said yesterday. Cooling growth expectations are mainly due to COVID-19 concerns, with 19 percent of investors citing the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 as the biggest tail risk to the economy, closely behind inflation risks and worries about a taper tantrum, the European edition of the monthly survey said. As a result, a net 23 percent of investors were overweight cash, the highest share in a year, Bank of America said.
REAL ESTATE
ViacomCBS to sell building
ViacomCBS Inc has reached a deal to sell the Manhattan skyscraper that houses CBS for US$760 million, one of the biggest New York office sales since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The granite tower, known as Black Rock, was purchased by Harbor Group International, a commercial real-estate firm based in Norfolk, Virginia, a statement on Monday said. The building, at 51 W 52nd Street, was the headquarters for CBS, which merged with Viacom in 2019. It was designed by architect Eero Saarinen. The deal includes an agreement for CBS to lease back the space on a short-term basis.
SOFTWARE
SenseTime plans debut
SenseTime Group Ltd (商湯科技), China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is working with HSBC Holdings PLC to arrange its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, which could raise at least US$2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融) is also arranging the share sale for the Softbank Group Corp-backed company, the people said. SenseTime is not tapping any US banks for the offering because it is on the US Bureau of Industry and Security’s entity list, strictly limiting its ability to do business with US firms, the people said.
SOLAR ENERGY
More tariffs sought
Attorneys advising a group of US solar manufacturers said it filed petitions requesting federal investigations into Chinese firms circumventing tariffs by manufacturing in other countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. The American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention filed the petitions with the US Department of Commerce, according to Wiley Rein LLP, a Washington law firm advising the companies. The industry group is asking for the extension of US tariffs to cover products from factories built by Chinese companies in Southeast Asia.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to