Exports of bolts and nuts reached US$2.93 billion in the first seven months of this year, an annual increase of 30.9 percent, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The increase came as the US and Europe reopened their economies and many governments pushed infrastructure projects after reining in COVID-19 outbreaks, the ministry said in a statement.
In the first seven months of this year, the US was the main market for Taiwanese bolts and nuts, with US$1.23 billion in shipments, or 42 percent of total exports, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan was also the biggest exporter of bolts to the US, making up 37.5 percent of the market in the first six months of the year, followed by China with 16.2 percent, it said.
“Due to the US-China trade war, Taiwanese bolts and nuts are gaining market share in the US, despite facing lower prices from Chinese competitors,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said.
“While the first seven months of the year saw positive growth, time will tell whether the Delta variant [of SARS-CoV-2] will seriously affect the global recovery for the rest of the year,” Huang said.
However, demand for Taiwanese bolts hinges on the ability to deliver quality at a reasonable price and with very fast turnaround times, he said.
Taiwan has long been known as the “kingdom of fasteners,” with more than 1,800 manufacturers, which recruited more than 39,000 people in 2019.
More than half of those manufacturers are in southern Taiwan, while Kaohsiung has more than 700 factories, the ministry said.
The industry peaked in 2018, with exports of US$4.64 billion, but shipments declined by 6.9 percent year-on-year in 2019 and dropped another 8 percent last year due to the US-China trade dispute and the global downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
With rising vaccination rates and economic activity recovering around the world, as well as higher steel prices, production value increased 21.5 percent to NT$57.9 billion (US$2.08 billion) in the first five months, it added.
