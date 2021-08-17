China Airlines Ltd’s (CAL, 中華航空) cold chain logistics business has seen sales grow 220 percent annually in the first seven months of this year, as the airline was charged with transporting COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan and neighboring Asian countries, it said yesterday.
China Airlines has been assigned by the Central Epidemic Command Center several times to transport Moderna Inc’s and AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccines from Amsterdam, Bangkok, Luxembourg and Memphis, Tennessee, it said.
With a tight flight network among Asian countries, China Airlines also has assisted in shipping COVID-19 vaccines via Taiwan to other Asian countries, it said.
Photo: Tony Yao, Taipei Times
The airline has an upbeat outlook for the end of this year regarding its cold chain logistics business given ongoing vaccine rollouts worldwide, it said.
CAL did not reveal how much revenue the cold chain logistics business had contributed.
It only said its cargo business reported that revenue increased 43 percent annually to NT$59.34 billion on the first seven months of this year.
China Airlines was the first Taiwanese carrier to be awarded the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics certification from the International Air Transport Association, and is experienced in transporting goods at low temperatures, it said.
China Airlines transported 1.55 million tonnes of goods last year, an increase of 12.8 percent from a year earlier and the fifth most among all airlines worldwide, the airline said, citing International Air Transport Association data.
