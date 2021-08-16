About 2.05 million Taiwanese households could benefit this year from an upward adjustment of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ (DGBAS) basic living expense estimate, the agency said on Friday.
The Taxpayer Rights Protection Act (納稅者權利保護法) stipulates that households cannot be taxed on income they need to cover basic expenses, which is set at 60 percent of median disposable per capita income in the preceding year.
A DGBAS family income survey on Friday showed that the median disposable income was NT$320,000 last year.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
Based on that figure, the basic living expense per person, which applies to taxpayers and their dependents, would be NT$192,000, or NT$10,000 higher than last year.
Tax regulations stipulate that when the basic living expense exceeds the combined personal exemption, standard deduction and special deductions, the difference between the figures would be excluded from a person’s taxable gross income.
For a family of four, the NT$40,000 cushion due to the higher basic living expense standard would allow them to save NT$500 in income tax at a 5 percent tax rate or NT$2,000 at a 12 percent tax rate.
Changes in the standard usually only result in tax savings for employed couples who file their taxes together and have at least one dependent person in their household — usually a child or a parent.
This year, the personal exemption was set at NT$88,000 and the standard deduction at NT$120,000, resulting in a total of NT$208,000 per adult. As that exceeds the NT$192,000 basic living expense standard, people filing taxes individually or as a couple without dependents would not save on taxes.
For couples with a child in their household or a parent under the age of 70, the personal exemption was NT$88,000 per dependent, resulting in a basic deduction of NT$504,000.
The exemption for a parent aged over 70 was NT$132,000.
CAUTION
Depending on other special deductions, such as for educational expenses or investment, total deductions for a couple with one child might still be under NT$576,000 — the combined basic living expenses for three people — which would give them a further deduction on their declared income.
However, the Ministry of Finance cautioned that the final median disposable per capita income and basic living expense figures would not be announced until the end of this year.
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
CRACKDOWN WARNING: China Central Television in a commentary on Friday last week said that some auto chip distributors have ‘maliciously’ pushed up prices China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny. A warning in state media on Friday last week that regulators would show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related shares lower yesterday. Shares of China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) dropped 5 percent in Hong Kong, while those of Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (華虹半導體) tumbled 5.7 percent, their worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co (韋爾半導體) shares fell 5.7 percent, while those of Hubei Tech Semiconductors Co (湖北台基半導體) were down 3.3 percent. For investors, the warning presents another challenge
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus