My Humble House posts net loss of NT$260m

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) on Tuesday reported a net loss of NT$260 million (US$9.34 million) for last quarter, widening sharply from last quarter and a year earlier, as restrictions amid a COVID-19 outbreak took a heavy toll on its operations.

The nationwide level 3 alert, with its accompanying ban on dine-in services, stifled business at the group, which runs Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in Xinyi District (信義), Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.

The latest financial result indicated losses per share of NT$2.33, much worse than losses per share of NT$0.6 in the first quarter and NT$0.7 a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The Humble House Taipei is pictured in Taipei’s Xinyi District on Oct. 23 last year. Photo courtesy of Humble House Taipei via CNA

The spike in local infections since May dashed earlier hopes that it might swing to a profit this year on the back of a sustained boom in domestic tourism.

Escalating global infections caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 have raised doubt that the government would lift border controls any time soon.

Food takeout services and collaboration with e-commerce companies have helped mitigate the pain amid the restrictions, the conglomerate said, adding that it once sold 3,300 boxed meals a day, and reached out to new customers by selling dishes and cakes via 7-Eleven convenience stores.

EXPECTING IMPROVEMENT

The situation might improve this quarter after the government allowed conditional in-dining services this month, it said.

The group said it is to initially woo small-group tourists, and aims to launch stronger promotion campaigns to boost guestroom and food and beverage sales once authorities bring the outbreak under control.