Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) on Tuesday reported a net loss of NT$260 million (US$9.34 million) for last quarter, widening sharply from last quarter and a year earlier, as restrictions amid a COVID-19 outbreak took a heavy toll on its operations.
The nationwide level 3 alert, with its accompanying ban on dine-in services, stifled business at the group, which runs Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in Xinyi District (信義), Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.
The latest financial result indicated losses per share of NT$2.33, much worse than losses per share of NT$0.6 in the first quarter and NT$0.7 a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of Humble House Taipei via CNA
The spike in local infections since May dashed earlier hopes that it might swing to a profit this year on the back of a sustained boom in domestic tourism.
Escalating global infections caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 have raised doubt that the government would lift border controls any time soon.
Food takeout services and collaboration with e-commerce companies have helped mitigate the pain amid the restrictions, the conglomerate said, adding that it once sold 3,300 boxed meals a day, and reached out to new customers by selling dishes and cakes via 7-Eleven convenience stores.
EXPECTING IMPROVEMENT
The situation might improve this quarter after the government allowed conditional in-dining services this month, it said.
The group said it is to initially woo small-group tourists, and aims to launch stronger promotion campaigns to boost guestroom and food and beverage sales once authorities bring the outbreak under control.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could