Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打國際商業銀行) on Friday approved a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) worth US$505 million to ASE Group (日月光集團), the first such loan granted by the bank in Taiwan.
The transaction is not only the largest SLL in Taiwan this year, but also the world’s first such loan granted to the semiconductor packaging and testing industry.
Standard Chartered said that it would evaluate the related sustainability indicators of ASE Group over the two-year period of the loan, especially those concerning greenhouse gas emissions and the three benchmarks of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
Photo: Reuters
Standard Chartered said it would provide preferential interest rates if the company’s sustainability targets are met, a move that encourages the implementation of sustainable practices.
Connie Chu (朱佳玲), head of corporate, institutional and commercial banking at Standard Chartered Taiwan, said sustainable development is not only part of the bank’s financial services, but also its core culture.
The bank looks forward to playing a key role in the financial industry to assist customers in promoting sustainability goals, Chu said.
Standard Chartered also expects to call on more companies to pay attention to environmental, social and governance issues, she said.
Standard Chartered believes that sustainable development requires long-term investment, Chu said.
The bank looks forward to further deepening the long-term partnership with ASE Group beyond the two-year loan, and working together for the sustainable development of Taiwan, she added.
ASE Group is a world-leading semiconductor packaging and testing company and also a benchmark enterprise in Taiwan in terms of sustainable development performance.
The company has been named an industry leader in the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry group for five years in a row by the DJSI. It has also received the RobecoSAM gold award in the sustainability yearbook for three consecutive years.
With its contribution to saving energy and sustainability, it has achieved an “A” listing in the global carbon disclosure project for four years in a row, the only publicly listed company in Taiwan to make the prestigious list.
ASE Group has been active in introducing green supply chains and investing in renewable energy projects. It has joined the Science Based Targets initiative, and in July became the first chip company in Taiwan to set science-based emissions reduction targets, demonstrating an approach in line with international sustainability trends.
The group is a founding member of the Taiwan Alliance of Net Zero Emission. ASE aims to achieve 100 percent net-zero emissions at its offices by 2030, and at its local production sites by 2050.
ASE Group said the SLL transaction with Standard Chartered is its first sustainable concept loan, which further demonstrates the group’s commitment to progress in sustainable development.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
HIGH-END MARKET: The company has sufficient growth upsides in its four major business segments to reach revenue of US$20 billion, CEO Rick Tsai told investors MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, yesterday raised its revenue growth target for this year to more than 45 percent, after strong demand mainly for its mid-range and premium 5G chips pushed net profit to a record high last quarter. The Hsinchu-based chip designer had three months earlier projected a 40 percent growth from NT$322.16 billion (US$11.48 billion) last year. MediaTek expects next year to be another growth year, with a higher 5G penetration rate and accelerating digital transformation during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. The company also gained confidence about its gross margin improvement on the expectation
CAUSE INVESTIGATED: The incident occurred early in the morning, when electricity demand was low, and did not result in a power outage or a radiation leak, Taipower said The No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) experienced a malfunction that triggered an automatic shutdown early yesterday morning, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, but there is no risk of a radiation leak, the state-run utility said. “While we are still investigating the exact cause, the automatic shutdown was safely executed and there is no danger from radiation,” Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷舒) said. The malfunction occurred at 6:33am, triggering an emergency shutdown, taking 985 megawatts of power offline, Chang said. The control