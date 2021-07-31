Ride-hailing firm Didi Global (滴滴) on Thursday denied a media report that it was considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since it listed in the US.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the Chinese company has been mulling delisting plans as a crackdown in China widens and it has received support from cybersecurity regulators.
Didi, which listed in New York last month after raising US$4.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), said in a statement that the report was not true.
“The company affirms that the above information is not true,” it said, in reference to the report. “The company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the company.”
Shares of Didi, which jumped as much as 40 percent to US$12.42 in premarket trading after the WSJ report, pared gains after trading opened on Wall Street. Didi was trading at about US$10 a share, down 28 percent from its listing on June 30.
Days after Didi’s market debut on June 30, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched an investigation into the company and asked it to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest. CAC also said it would remove the mobile apps operated by Didi from app stores.
The action against Didi came close on the heels of a month-long regulatory crackdown on China’s massive internet sector for antitrust, customer data privacy and other violations, which has rattled investors.
Beijing earlier this month said that officials from at least seven departments, including the CAC, the Ministry of Transport and the State Administration for Market Regulation, were conducting an on-site cybersecurity review of Didi.
The CAC had been looking into whether there is a possibility of some of the company’s data ending up in the hands of a foreign entity given Beijing’s sensitivity about usage of onshore data, sources have said.
Didi has been in talks with bankers, regulators and key investors to try to resolve the problems following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the WSJ said.
Didi had asked its major underwriters to assess investors’ views regarding a privatization plan, as well as the pricing range that they would accept, it said.
A take-private deal that would involve a tender offer for its publicly traded shares is one of the preliminary options being considered, the report said.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we