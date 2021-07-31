Didi Global denies ‘WSJ’ report it plans to go private

Reuters





Ride-hailing firm Didi Global (滴滴) on Thursday denied a media report that it was considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since it listed in the US.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the Chinese company has been mulling delisting plans as a crackdown in China widens and it has received support from cybersecurity regulators.

Didi, which listed in New York last month after raising US$4.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), said in a statement that the report was not true.

“The company affirms that the above information is not true,” it said, in reference to the report. “The company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the company.”

Shares of Didi, which jumped as much as 40 percent to US$12.42 in premarket trading after the WSJ report, pared gains after trading opened on Wall Street. Didi was trading at about US$10 a share, down 28 percent from its listing on June 30.

Days after Didi’s market debut on June 30, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched an investigation into the company and asked it to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest. CAC also said it would remove the mobile apps operated by Didi from app stores.

The action against Didi came close on the heels of a month-long regulatory crackdown on China’s massive internet sector for antitrust, customer data privacy and other violations, which has rattled investors.

Beijing earlier this month said that officials from at least seven departments, including the CAC, the Ministry of Transport and the State Administration for Market Regulation, were conducting an on-site cybersecurity review of Didi.

The CAC had been looking into whether there is a possibility of some of the company’s data ending up in the hands of a foreign entity given Beijing’s sensitivity about usage of onshore data, sources have said.

Didi has been in talks with bankers, regulators and key investors to try to resolve the problems following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the WSJ said.

Didi had asked its major underwriters to assess investors’ views regarding a privatization plan, as well as the pricing range that they would accept, it said.

A take-private deal that would involve a tender offer for its publicly traded shares is one of the preliminary options being considered, the report said.